N. Korea urges readiness against heavy rain under Typhoon Bavi influence

North Korea on Tuesday called for all-out efforts to prepare measures to prevent possible damage from heavy rain and strong winds, as the country is expected to be affected by Typhoon Bavi.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's most widely read newspaper, reported its state weather agency had issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds through Wednesday, as Typhoon Bavi has weakened into a tropical depression after landing on China.

The daily called for "thoroughly responding to torrential rain and strong wind while maintaining heightened vigilance across all sectors, regions, and units."

It noted that North Phyongan Province and southern parts of its central region, along with some parts of Jagang Province bordering China, are expected to receive 80 to 120 millimeters of rain Tuesday.

The newspaper said heavy rainfall of 150 to 200 mm is expected to fall locally across South and North Phyongan provinces and parts of the country's southern region, adding strong winds of 10 to 15 meters per second were forecast to sweep across the west coast and some parts of the inland.

In response, the newspaper called for a review of its safety response measures and an inspection of areas vulnerable to flood damage, while maintaining the readiness of its medical staff for emergencies.