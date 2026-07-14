Lee says understanding N. Korean-born citizens 'special asset' for 2 Koreas' future

President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday the experience of understanding North Korean-born citizens in South Korea will become a "special asset" to prepare for a future shared by the two Koreas.

Lee made the remarks in a written address delivered by Lim Woong-soon, the second deputy director of the National Security Office, in commemoration of the day for North Korean defectors, which falls on July 14.

"The experience of understanding and trusting one another in a new community will lay the foundation for social integration and serve as a valuable asset in preparing for a future in which South and North Korea live together," Lee said.

"We will establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and move steadily toward shared prosperity for the two Koreas," the president said, adding that he will make all-out efforts to usher in a future of "coexistence and cooperation" beyond conflict and confrontation.

During the speech, Lee consistently referred to North Korean defectors as "bukhyangmin," or people whose hometown is North Korea, a new term adopted by the unification minister earlier this year. The ministry is using "North Korean-born citizens" to refer to the North's defectors.

Meanwhile, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young underscored at the event that it marked the first year to commemorate the third anniversary under the newly adopted reference, noting the term "North Korean defectors" implies discrimination and exclusion.

Tuesday's event in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, was attended by some 1,000 people, including North Korean-born citizens and those who helped them settle into South Korea.