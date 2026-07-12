NK premier vows efforts to expand ties with Beijing as he returns home from China trip

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song has vowed efforts to expand bilateral ties with China in a thank-you message to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, as he has returned home after a three-day trip to China for a key treaty anniversary, state media reported Monday.

A North Korean delegation led by Premier Pak returned to Pyongyang the previous day from China, where he attended an event to mark the 65th anniversary of the signing of the two country's friendship treaty, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In a thank-you note to Chinese Premier Li for "sincere hospitality," Pak wrote North Korea was willing to work with "the Chinese comrades to comprehensively expand and develop the traditional DPRK-China friendly and cooperative relations as required by the new era true to the noble intention of the top leaders of the DPRK and China," the KCNA reported.

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

During his visit, Pak met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his counterpart Li and other high-ranking officials, including Cai Qi, director of the general office of the Chinese Communist Party's central committee, and attended a ceremony marking the treaty anniversary, the KCNA said.

North Korea and China signed the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance on July 11, 1961, which included a military clause that each country comes to the other's defense if attacked.

The delegation flew home Sunday after touring the Communist Party of China (CPC) History Exhibition Hall, which traces the party's founding and growth.

In the exhibition's guestbook, Pak wrote that he hoped "the Chinese people continue to achieve fresh successes in building a modern socialist country" under the party's leadership.

The delegation also visited the Beijing Rail Transit Command Center and a green energy demonstration site run by China Resources Recycling Group Co. in Tianjin.



