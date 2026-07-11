N. Korean, Chinese premiers discuss expanding exchanges, cooperation on 65th anniv. of friendship treaty

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song has met with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing to discuss ways to expand exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday.

Pak met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the occasion of an event marking the 65th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty between the two nations the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding exchanges and cooperation across all spheres, in line with an agreement reached by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit talks in Pyongyang last month.

Pak said relations between Pyongyang and Beijing have "reached a new high level," while vowing to strengthen their friendship and solidarity.

In response, Li noted that it was the "steadfast" policy of the Chinese government to defend and consolidate their relations with Pyongyang, while describing the North Korea-China relationship as "neighbors sharing destiny."

A North Korean delegation led by Pak arrived in Beijing on Friday to attend the event marking the anniversary. During his visit, Pak paid a courtesy call on President Xi and met with Premier Li and other top-ranking Chinese officials.

The treaty was signed July 11, 1961, by late North Korea founder and former leader Kim Il-sung and then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.



