China celebrates 65th anniversary of treaty with N. Korea

BEIJING — China has marked the 65th anniversary of its friendship treaty with North Korea with a celebratory event.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Saturday the event took place in Beijing the previous day, with Cai Qi, director of the general office of the Chinese Communist Party's central committee, and North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song on hand, among others.

In his speech, Cai noted the continuous development of the countries' bilateral ties since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance on July 11, 1961.

"Under the strategic guidance of the leaders in the two nations, our relationship has entered a new historical phase," Cai said, according to the ministry. "With the leaders' important consensus as strategic guidelines, I hope we will inherit our traditional friendship and take socialist projects and friendly cooperation ties to a new level."

In response, Pak said the recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang provided "strong momentum" to further deepen their bilateral relations.

"Let's expand our cooperation across the board and write a new chapter of our friendly ties together," Pak said.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not specify where in Beijing the event took place.

On Saturday, Pak met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

Touching upon the constantly changing state of international affairs, Li said China and North Korea must strengthen their strategic cooperation as socialist states and must protect international justice together.

"Developing China-North Korea ties is a steadfast policy for the Chinese party and government," Li said. "We must implement key agreements reached by our two leaders and inherit the spirit of our treaty by strengthening high-level exchange and political mutual trust."

According to Chinese officials, Pak told Li that North Korea will fully support China's effort to protect its core interests and will expand cooperation in areas such as the economy, trade, science technology and the humanities.