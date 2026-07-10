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N. Korea's premier arrives in China for 65th anniv. of friendship treaty

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks with the country's Premier Pak Thae-song at the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK)'s second plenary meeting of its ninth central committee, June 3, in this image from the Korean Central News Agency. Yonhap

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks with the country's Premier Pak Thae-song at the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK)'s second plenary meeting of its ninth central committee, June 3, in this image from the Korean Central News Agency. Yonhap

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song arrived in Beijing on Friday to attend an event marking the 65th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty between the two nations, China's Xinhua News Agency reported.

A North Korean party and government delegation, led by Pak, was set to visit China until Sunday to attend the event commemorating the treaty anniversary at the invitation of China's Communist Party, according to the report.

The Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance was signed July 11, 1961, by late North Korea founder and former leader Kim Il-sung and then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.