North Korea has called for expanding the functions and missions of its intelligence agency against "potential enemies," state media said Friday, in a move seen as being aimed at strengthening its intelligence gathering against South Korea.

The discussion took place at the first enlarged meeting of the ninth Central Military Commission, presided over by leader Kim Jong-un, the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The meeting addressed ways to enhance the Korean People's Army's combat readiness and modernization.

"The meeting suggested tasks and ways for expanding in a many-sided way the functions and missions of the General Reconnaissance and Intelligence Bureau (GRIB)," the report said, describing the bureau as playing "a pivotal role in controlling the potential enemies' threats and gathering key information."

It also called for enhancing its military reconnaissance and intelligence capabilities "in a radical way," according to the KCNA report.

The report did not specify in detail how to expand the bureau's intelligence-gathering capabilities.

North Korea is believed to have expanded the General Reconnaissance Bureau, the country's spy agency, into the GRIB, in a bid to strengthen its capabilities of collecting and analyzing external intelligence.

The meeting also addressed "the organizational matter of dismissing, transferring and newly appointing leading officers for key posts of the People's Army," it said, suggesting a personnel reshuffle may be under way in the sector.

In addition, the meeting discussed "important political and military tasks for bolstering up the politico-ideological and military technical might of the People's Army and bringing about a qualitative change in strengthening the combat readiness of the army units at all levels."

At the meeting, Kim signed seven written orders implementing major military decisions, according to the report.

"The security and peace of the country and the people cannot be defended with the willingness alone," Kim said, stressing military strength as the foundation of national security.

"Only when we build the strong army and control all and contain threats with its powerful strength, is it possible to achieve the true peace," he said.

The meeting also decided on "upgrading the technical infrastructure of combat systems, bolstering up the nuclear force both in quality and quantity and pushing ahead with the plan for standardizing, specializing and modernizing military bases in a far-sighted way."

Other topics included naval modernization, the remodeling of coal-mining regions nationwide and other construction projects.