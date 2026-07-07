N. Korea's Kim pays tribute to founder on 32nd death anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of late state founder Kim Il-sung to mark the 32nd anniversary of his death, Pyongyang's state media said.

Flanked by senior officials, Kim Jong-un paid tribute to his grandfather at midnight at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of Kim Il-sung and his son, Kim Jong-il — the current leader's father — lie in state, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Comrade Kim Jong-un made deep bows to them, praying for their immortality," the KCNA said, referring to the two former leaders.

Kim Il-sung died of heart failure on July 8, 1994, at 82, while Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack on Dec. 17, 2011, at age 69.

This year's commemoration is expected to be modest by North Korean standards as the country typically reserves its biggest ceremonies for fifth and 10th anniversaries. This year's falls outside that cycle.

The visit came as the North's leader has spent years building his own image as leader, leaning less on the legacies of his father and grandfather to justify his rule.