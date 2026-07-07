N. Korea calls for vigilance as heavy rain approaches

North Korea on Tuesday urged senior officials and citizens to make thorough preparations for heavy monsoon rains expected to hit the country this week.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's most widely read newspaper, called for "maximum vigilance' against the rain to minimize damage, arguing there is "no room" for any defenselessness or negligence, given forecasts of up to 200 millimeters of rainfall later in the day through Wednesday.

"Safety measures should be thoroughly put in place to prevent any damage," the newspaper noted.

It warned officials' "comfortable and slack" attitude and "opportunistic work ethic" could hamper disaster response, calling for "proactive measures" to protect both lives and property.

It also reported on flood-prevention construction under way in parts of the country, including dredging riverbeds and building riverbanks.

North Korean state media have recently stepped up their campaign promoting flood prevention measures amid the annual rainy season.