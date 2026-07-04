N. Korea's Kim observes weapons tests from naval destroyer Kang Kon

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen tests of a strategic cruise missile and other weapons from a new 5,000-ton naval destroyer, ordering the warship to be commissioned into the Navy within two months, state media reported Sunday.

Kim observed tests of a cruise missile, naval artillery, automatic guns and electronic warfare means from the destroyer Kang Kon on Friday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In June last year, North Korea launched the destroyer Kang Kon, about one month after it had tipped over during its initial launch attempt.

The South Korean military said Sunday it detected the North's firing of a cruise missile from the warship toward the East Sea on Friday, and Seoul and Washington are analyzing the specifics.

The KCNA reported the latest weapons tests were part of efforts to examine and confirm an ability to "apply various kinds of weapon systems on board the destroyer in combat."

The North's leader called for further speeding up efforts to expand the country's war deterrent and capability to fight a war.

"He affirmed that we will demonstrate through more obvious actions our political will and determination to have an absolute power," the KCNA reported.

"He gave an instruction to complete the trial process of the destroyer in a responsible manner and commission it for the Navy within two months."

Kim also convened an important consultative meeting for the development of the warship building industry, the KCNA said, without disclosing details.

Experts said the missile recently launched appears to be the Hwasal-series cruise missile and North Korea seems to aim to deploy such missiles on its new destroyers. Pyongyang's reference to "strategic" weapons suggests that they could have nuclear capabilities.

Last month, North Korea commissioned its 5,000-ton destroyer, named the Choe Hyon, announcing that it will perform the "honorable mission" of defending the West Sea and deterring war.

"North Korea appears to be accelerating the commissioning of the Kang Kon in a bid to advance the deployment of assets with maritime nuclear capabilities — the Choe Hyon in the West Sea and the Kang Kon in the East Sea," Shin Jong-woo, secretary-general of the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said.