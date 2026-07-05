China's Xi vows 'long-term, stable' development of ties with N. Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to ensure the "long-term and stable" development of his country's ties with North Korea in a reply sent to the North's leader Kim Jong-un, Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday.

Xi's reply was in response to Kim's congratulatory message sent to the Chinese president on July 1 marking the 105th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Expressing his "sincere" thanks to Kim, Xi said North Korea's Workers' Party of Korea and the CCP are the "Marxist ruling parties," according to the KCNA.

"I am ready ... to lead the China-DPRK relations to a long-term, sound and stable development and thus promote the stable and long-term development of the socialist cause of the two countries," the message read.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

Xi made a two-day state visit to Pyongyang on June 8-9 in his first trip to North Korea in seven years. During the visit, Kim and Xi agreed to deepen cooperation and strengthen high-level communication.

North Korea and China are set to mark the 65th anniversary of the signing of the North-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance on July 11.