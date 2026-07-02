North Korea on Thursday highlighted its military achievements during the 1950-53 Korean War in a move seen as aimed at bolstering the regime's unity ahead of the 73rd anniversary of the armistice signing.

In an article carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea claimed the victory in a naval battle in waters off Jumunjin in July 1950 was a "miracle" as it successfully defeating U.S. warships in the East Sea with four torpedo boats.

"At that time, world people said that it is a miracle, not a battle to sink a heavy cruiser with torpedo boats and it is the greatest miracle that cannot be seen in the world history of naval battles," the KCNA said, highlighting North Korea's state founder Kim Il-sung's role in the operation.

The Korean War, which started with an invasion by the North, ended with the Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953. North Korea celebrates the armistice signing date as "Victory Day" in what it calls the Great Fatherland Liberation War.

There is speculation that North Korea may hold a military parade to commemorate Victory Day this year, given the large number of troop carrier trucks recently seen at Mirim Airport in Pyongyang. North Korea typically holds a military parade to celebrate the anniversary of Victory Day every five to 10 years.

In 2023, Pyongyang staged a massive military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, showcasing new advanced drones and long-range missiles, including Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).