South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday government will pursue sustained efforts to engage North Korea and replace the Korean War armistice with a peace regime.

Lee made the remarks in a meeting of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, a presidential advisory body on unification of the two Koreas.

"At least to open a 'Korea premium' era for the future Korean Peninsula that is drawing global attention, we must replace the armistice with a peace regime," Lee said.

However difficult it may be, the government should continue to "knock on North Korea's closed door," the president said.

"Difficult does not mean impossible ... If we keep knocking, it will eventually open."

North Korea has remained unresponsive to the Lee administration's repeated dialogue overtures, instead hardening its hostile stance toward Seoul.

Since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, the two Koreas remain technically at war.

"Now is the time to resume action toward peace," Lee declared, pledging to find a way for the two Koreas to peacefully coexist while respecting each other's political systems and sovereignty.

"We will never give up (the effort), however slow (the process) may be," he said.

The president also reaffirmed this administration's commitment to nonaggression toward Pyongyang, saying Seoul will respect the North Korean system, will not pursue unification through absorption and will not engage in hostile actions.

"I will keep these promises without fail," he pledged.