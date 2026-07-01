Photo display of N. Korean Embassy in Beijing features more photos of leader Kim's daughter

The North Korean Embassy in Beijing was seen Wednesday to have updated the photo display on its outdoor bulletin board, adding new images of leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter.

The embassy irregularly changes the photos on the board, which sits beside its main gate.

The recent update featured 25 new photos in total, with a central portrait of Kim flanked by 12 images on either side, drawn mostly from his inspection trips dating from 2016 until as recently as February this year.

It included two photos from this year — one showing Kim visiting a livestock farm and the other capturing him at a construction completion ceremony alongside his daughter, Ju-ae, both in February.

Her appearance brought the number of photos featuring her to six, up from three in March, though same as before, none of the captions identified her by name.

The bulletin board has long served as a window into how North Korea wants to be seen abroad, and Pyongyang has used it to send political messages on its own timeline rather than to broadcast diplomatic milestones as they happen.

The photo replacement seen on Wednesday focused on Kim's domestic activities, with his daughter at his side.

Kim's daughter first appeared at the board's center earlier this year, only to be replaced in February by images marking the Feb. 16 birthday of Kim Jong-il, the late former leader of North Korea and father of the current leader.

Her photos reappeared in March before giving way again in April to photos of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, timed for his April 15 birthday.

Diplomatic photos have appeared there before. In July 2018, the board displayed images of Kim's summit meetings with then South Korean President Moon Jae-in, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to mark the 65th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. Xi's images also appeared on the board in early 2019 and again in 2020.