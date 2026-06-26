N. Korea's Kim inspects new facilities at Wonsan-Kalma resort on east coast

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected newly built facilities at the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone, state media reported Friday, as Pyongyang appears to be seeking to attract foreign visitors to earn hard currency.

Kim visited the newly constructed Kalma Tourist Railway Station and reviewed its construction quality and operational readiness during an on-site inspection Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Calling the station's completion within a year "remarkable," Kim praised construction workers while also pointing out shortcomings in finishing work and stressing the need to strengthen legal standards on construction quality and maintenance.

Kim also unveiled plans to modernize railway stations in provincial cities across the country based on the experience from the project, ordering officials to prepare scientific designs, budgets and management measures tailored to local needs.

Photos released by state media showed the station equipped with convenience facilities, including snack bars, souvenir shops and retail stores.

Kim also inspected a newly built emergency treatment center at the resort and called for stricter adherence to legal procedures in the construction of hospitals under his regional development policy, which aims to build modern hospitals in 20 cities and counties each year, the KCNA reported.

The Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone, one of Kim's signature development projects, opened last year and the North claims it can accommodate up to 20,000 visitors.

Analysts say Pyongyang's efforts to improve transportation and medical infrastructure suggest preparations for a broader reopening of tourism, potentially including Chinese visitors, after initially accepting only limited numbers of Russian tourists.

North Korea has sought to expand tourism as a source of much-needed foreign currency amid international sanctions.