Civic groups oppose unification minister's 'two-state' approach

Civic organizations advocating the reunification of the Korean Peninsula urged the Lee Jae Myung administration to abandon what they called its "two-state relationship" policy, arguing that it contradicts Korea's Constitution and risks legitimizing the permanent division of the Korean Peninsula.

The criticism stems from the Lee Jae Myung administration's first white paper on unification, released last month, which describes inter-Korean relations as "a peaceful two-state relationship." The coalition argued that the wording effectively formalizes the view that the two Koreas are de facto separate states, a position it said runs counter to the Constitution's goal of national reunification.

At a press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday, 54 civic organizations under the One Korea National Coalition called on Lee to issue a public apology and demanded the resignation of Unification Minister Chung Dong-young.

Lee Hee-bum, co-chair of the coalition and standing president of the Korea NGO Association, linked the controversy to the 76th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, saying South Korea should continue striving toward reunification as "one people and one nation," rather than embracing a two-state framework.

"The objective of the North Korean communist regime, both during the Korean War and today, has been the communist unification of the Korean Peninsula," Lee said. "Kim Jong-un is now promoting the 'two-state theory' as part of his united front strategy. What is even more troubling is that South Korea's minister of unification appears to be echoing that narrative and acting as its spokesperson."

Lee argued that Chung had effectively aligned himself with Pyongyang's position and questioned his qualifications to lead the ministry. "In our view, he lacks both the qualifications and the integrity required of South Korea's unification minister."

Jang Man-soon, chairman of the Korean Assembly for Reunion of Ten Million Separated Families, described the phrase "peaceful two-state relationship" as unconstitutional.

He argued that the wording conflicts with Articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution. Article 3 defines the territory of the Republic of Korea as encompassing the entire Korean Peninsula and its adjacent islands, while Article 4 commits the state to pursuing peaceful reunification based on a free democratic order.

"To advocate a 'peaceful two-state theory' within the Republic of Korea is an unconstitutional act," Jang said.

Kenneth Bae, president of the New Korea Foundation International, urged the government to return to the constitutional goal of reunification.

"Rather than promoting a peaceful two-state theory, the government should pursue genuine reunification in accordance with the Constitution and the original mission of the Ministry of Unification," Bae said.

Kang Cheol-hwan, president of the North Korea Strategy Center, said the ministry should clarify whether its policies are intended to stand with the North Korean people or with the Kim Jong-un regime.

"The North Korean regime has pursued communist unification for decades through its united front strategy. The reason Kim Jong-un is now advocating a 'two-state theory' is because his regime has grown weaker," Kang said.

He argued that Pyongyang is seeking to cut off contact with the South out of concern that increased exchanges could accelerate its own collapse, as more North Koreans aspire to South Korea's political and economic system.

"If that is the reality, South Korea should seize this opportunity to lead the reunification process and embrace the North Korean people. Instead, Minister Chung has repeatedly acted as Kim Jong-un's mouthpiece," Kang said.

"North Korea advocates a hostile two-state relationship, while South Korea speaks of a peaceful two-state relationship and peaceful coexistence. But peaceful coexistence with whom? The 23 million North Korean people, or the Kim Jong-un regime? The government needs to answer that question."

The coalition also called on the government to resume publication of its North Korean Human Rights Report and strengthen policies aimed at protecting the freedom and human rights of North Korean residents.