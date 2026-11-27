Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing said Thursday that Beijing would find it difficult to approve Korea’s request for a pair of giant pandas for a zoo in Gwangju. He cited public backlash in China after the Gwangju Biennale allowed an exhibition to be called “Taiwan Pavilion.”

Dai made the remarks during a press conference in central Seoul, following China's hosting of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

"Pandas are China's national treasure and China has relevant laws and regulations on the protection of rare animals. Any loan must go through strict procedures in accordance with these regulations. More than 40 pandas are currently on loan to countries outside China," Dai said.

He said Beijing initially had no strong view on where in Korea the pandas would go, but the biennale controversy drew a strong reaction in China.

"The move ran directly counter to the Korean government's position of upholding the one-China principle and it triggered considerable opposition among the Chinese public. Given this domestic sentiment, it remains difficult for China to readily approve the loan of pandas to Gwangju," he said.

Dai also expressed regret over the biennale controversy, urging Korea to exercise greater sensitivity on the matter.

"I hope that another incident involving Taiwan at the Biennale will not occur and undermine bilateral relations," he said.

Panda diplomacy

Korea currently has five giant pandas, all housed at Everland theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: Aibao, Lebao, Ruibao, Huibao and Shubao.

Aibao and Lebao, the parent pandas that arrived from China in 2016, have had three offspring. Their first cub, Fubao, was born in 2020 and returned to China in April 2024. Twin cubs Ruibao and Huibao were born in 2023, while their youngest cub, Shubao, was born in June.

China owns all giant pandas, including cubs born abroad, and sends them to other countries only on lease. Under those agreements, pandas born overseas must be returned to China before they turn four, when they reach breeding age.

The twin pandas are scheduled to move to China in December. Their departure will leave Korea with three pandas — Aibao, Lebao and Shubao.

Earlier, President Lee Jae Myung asked Chinese President Xi Jinping in January to lend Korea another pair of pandas. He also publicly disclosed the request during a meeting with local figures from Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, saying he proposed Uchi Park Zoo as the destination.

The biennale dispute erupted in late August. The Gwangju Biennale Foundation initially promoted the exhibition, organized by the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, under the museum’s name. After objections from Taiwanese artists and officials, it approved the name “Taiwan Pavilion.”

China objected and the artists of the China Pavilion halted installation work before withdrawing from the 16th Gwangju Biennale on Sept. 3, days before it opened. Youn Bum-mo, head of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation, later expressed regret over the withdrawal and pledged to improve how the event runs its pavilions.