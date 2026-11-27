Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing said Thursday that the Korea-United States alliance should not become a constraint on bilateral relations between Seoul and Beijing, voicing concerns over Washington's push to modernize the alliance and expand the strategic flexibility of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).

"Any country should maintain its autonomy. We respect the Korea-U.S. alliance, which has a long history," Dai said at a press conference in central Seoul, a week after China hosted the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

He said China never asked Korea to choose between Washington and Beijing, adding that he believed Seoul has the wisdom to develop relations with both.

Read More Why China is hesitating to send new pandas to Korea

However, he questioned the implications of Washington's push to modernize the Korea-U.S. alliance and expand its strategic role.

"Terms such as 'modernization of the Korea-U.S. alliance' and 'strategic flexibility' carry, to some extent, an implication of targeting China," the ambassador said.

Dai also said Beijing had reason for concern, citing recent remarks by a U.S. official in Korea. He did not name the official, but his comments appeared to refer to USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson, who in May described Korea as "the dagger in the heart of Asia" when viewed from China's east coast. The remark prompted the Chinese Embassy in Seoul to say Brunson had "crossed the line."

"We do not want the Korea-U.S. alliance to turn into a tool for dealing with China," Dai said. "We hope the Korean side will maintain its strategic autonomy and manage its relations with both the U.S. and China well."

Role in Korean Peninsula affairs

Regarding the tension on the Korean Peninsula, Dai said President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged views on the issue during their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

He said Lee had called for China to play a more active role in addressing issues on the peninsula, while Xi explained recent developments in exchanges between Beijing and Pyongyang.

"China will maintain continuity and stability in its policy toward the Korean Peninsula and continue to play an active and constructive role in its own way," Dai said. "Peace and stability on the Peninsula serve the common interests of both Korea and China. We will continue to contribute to peace and stability."

The ambassador was also asked about China's response to Pyongyang's advancing nuclear capabilities. Dai reiterated Beijing's commitment to the global nonproliferation regime but did not directly address Pyongyang's weapons program.

"As a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, China takes the nuclear issue seriously and maintains a firm position. We remain committed to upholding the authority, continuity and integrity of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty," he said.

Envoy rejects 'Yalta 2.0' label

Dai described the first-ever trilateral summit among the leaders of China, the U.S. and Russia on Nov. 19 as a "landmark meeting with historical significance."

He said the meeting took place in a sincere and friendly atmosphere with the three leaders reaching a series of agreements and issuing a peace declaration. They also exchanged views on the war in Ukraine and issues concerning the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East, according to Dai.

Dai, meanwhile, rejected characterizations of the meeting as "Yalta 2.0" or the establishment of a new "Group of Three" world order.

"I do not agree with such assessments. This was, in essence, a peace summit," he said.

He drew a contrast with the 1945 Yalta Conference, arguing that it had been marked by the hegemonic politics of major powers, with both China and Korea among the countries that suffered as a result.

"China advocates multilateralism in its foreign policy. International issues should be addressed through consultation among all countries, and we oppose monopolization by a small number of nations," he said.

"If some major powers drew lines (on the world map) with red pens at Yalta more than 80 years ago, the trilateral summit in Shenzhen served as an opportunity to put the brakes on an unstable and turbulent international situation."

Acknowledging that a single meeting could not resolve all issues, he said the summit had planted a seed for future progress.

"As President Xi emphasized, this meeting planted a seed. That seed will eventually sprout, blossom and bear fruit," he said.

Opposing US tariff measures

On the Trump administration's Section 301 trade actions over alleged industrial overcapacity in 16 economies, including China and Korea, Dai said there would be no winner in a tariff war.

"We all know that there are no winners in a tariff war. China is firmly opposed to the U.S. policy and will continue to engage in negotiations with Washington to reach an agreement," he said.

Yet, Dai expressed optimism about China-U.S. ties, noting that Xi is highly likely to visit the U.S. next month at Trump's invitation to attend the Group of 20 summit.

"I believe that the principles of mutual respect, fairness and reciprocity between China and the U.S. remain in place, and that a constructive and strategically stable relationship is gradually taking shape," he said.