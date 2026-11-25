WASHINGTON — The United States proposed Wednesday imposing tariffs of up to 15 percent on Korean goods over alleged excess manufacturing capacity, taking into account a bilateral trade agreement and existing tariffs.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced the proposed measures as it determined that the acts, policies and practices of Korea and 13 other economies, including China, Japan and the European Union (EU), relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors were unreasonable and burdened or restricted U.S. commerce.

The USTR proposed applying tariffs of up to 15 percent on all Korean goods, net of most-favored-nation (MFN) tariff rates and existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods.

The proposal also accounts for existing Section 232 tariffs, ongoing consultations with Korea and commitments under the bilateral strategic trade and investment deal, the USTR said.

In March, the Trump administration launched two separate Section 301 investigations, including a probe into 60 economies over forced labor concerns, as it sought to roll out new levies to replace country-specific "reciprocal" tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court in February.

In July, the USTR announced new tariffs of up to 12.5 percent on Korea and other countries following the forced labor investigation.

The latest proposal would effectively raise tariffs by up to 2.5 percentage points on Korean goods already subject to the 12.5 percent forced labor tariff, keeping the combined rate within the agreed 15 percent ceiling.

In October last year, Seoul and Washington reached an agreement on Korea's $350 billion investment pledge made in exchange for Washington lowering tariffs on Korean goods from 25 percent to 15 percent.

The USTR also proposed tariff rates within a 15 percent ceiling for Japan, Taiwan, Switzerland and the EU, taking into account existing trade agreements and tariffs.

In its investigation into Korea, the USTR cited industrial and sectoral plans aimed at maintaining and expanding manufacturing, preferential lending through state-owned banks and a failure to address global excess capacity and production, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies.

It claimed that such practices had reduced commercial opportunities for U.S. producers and exporters, harmed the U.S. manufacturing sector and increased economic security risks for the U.S., particularly in the automotive, semiconductor and petrochemical sectors.

"For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America's manufacturing base," U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a press release.

The USTR will accept written comments on the proposed measures through Jan. 5 and hold public hearings starting Jan. 25.

The Trump administration has been doubling down on its tariff policy as part of efforts to reduce America's trade deficits, bolster domestic manufacturing and foreign investments, and increase federal revenue, despite lingering concerns over its potential economic impact.