Since ancient times, the olive tree has served as a symbol of peace, wisdom and harmony.

To honor the 3,000-year heritage of the olive tree and its cultural, environmental and economic significance across the Mediterranean region, the Embassy of Tunisia in Korea hosted an event marking the upcoming World Olive Tree Day at the ambassador’s residence in northeastern Seoul’s Seongbuk District, Friday.

UNESCO officially established the annual observance on Nov. 26 during the 40th session of its General Conference in 2019, following an initiative by Tunisia and Lebanon.

This year's event, A Taste of Tunisia, was aimed at bringing together Korean importers, distributors, food industry professionals and media, combining a celebration of Tunisia's olive-growing heritage with an opportunity to explore new commercial partnerships in Korea's fast-growing market.

Before there were empires, there were Tunisian olive trees, Tunisian Ambassador Kais Darragi said in his welcoming remarks. “When you look at one of these ancient trees — with its gnarled trunk twisted by centuries of wind and roots anchored deep into sun-baked soil — you are looking at a survivor," he told attendees. "Empires have risen and fallen around them since the days of Carthage, yet every autumn, without fail, they offer up their harvest.”

The ambassador highlighted that in Tunisia, the olive tree is far more than a crop; it is a living witness to history and a sacred bond passed down from parent to child. “When a Tunisian family plants an olive tree, they do so knowing its greatest harvest will nourish generations they may never meet," he said. "Today, that 3,000-year heritage supports one of the world’s leading olive oil industries.”

He further explained that Tunisia's olive oil story extends beyond production and export figures.

“Abundant Mediterranean sunshine and traditional, sustainable farming methods yield oils renowned for their exceptionally high polyphenol content," he said, "natural antioxidants prized globally for both their potent health benefits and distinctive sensory complexity.”

While tasting olive oil-rich Tunisian food, attendees learned that across Tunisia, over 140 million olive trees cover roughly a third of arable land — more than 11 trees per every Tunisian citizen. During the 2025/26 harvest season, the country produced 500,000 tons of olive oil, turning the country into the world’s second-largest producer and accounting for nearly 15 percent of global supply. More than 83 percent of the olive oil exports are high-quality extra virgin.

The embassy also launched a Korean-language web platform and a new 2026 Korean catalogue featuring 39 Tunisian olive oil products and 22 varieties, giving local buyers direct access to products.

Jay Jo, a Korean farmer, spent several years learning the art of olive cultivation and production in Tunisia before launching his brand Olibibi under AI Silkroad to introduce olive oil to Korean consumers. For him, discovering olive oil was more than a business opportunity. It became a journey of learning, cultural exchange and a determination to bring Tunisia's high-quality products to the Asian market.

"I pushed myself to go to Tunisia, and I stayed there for a long time. I studied how to grow, harvest, press and bottle everything by myself," he told the Korea Times.

He first encountered Tunisian olive oil while working in agricultural distribution. Impressed by its quality and potential health benefits, he became convinced that the product could find a place in the Korean market and beyond.

Traveling between Korea and Tunisia over a period of four years, Jo immersed himself in the industry. His studies covered nearly every stage of production, from olive varieties and growing trees to harvesting, pressing and bottling the oil. He also worked directly with farmers, gaining practical experience in the fields and production facilities.

His experience eventually led him to focus on the Chemlali olive, one of Tunisia's best-known varieties. "I'm really happy to launch Tunisian olive oil officially," he said, adding that customer responses have been encouraging and sales are increasing.

His business is also an opportunity to build connections between Tunisia and Korea through agriculture and food culture. His years of working alongside Tunisian farmers have given him an appreciation of the knowledge and experience behind the country's olive production.

His ambitions, however, extend beyond Korea. He has already begun discussions about introducing the product to Malaysia and hopes to explore opportunities in Japan in the future.

"I believe it can work in the Asian market as well, not only in Korea," he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Tunisian ambassador and embassy staff for bringing people together and providing an opportunity to introduce his product.

For Korea-based Uzbek businessman Joseph Mir, the event was a rare opportunity to explore opportunities to expand his marketing, trading and B2B networks for his company, Superbee Global Design Group. “I was happy tonight; tasting Tunisian food and olive oil gave me unforgettable memories, as well as helped expand my business networking,” he told The Korea Times.

Visit investintunisia.kr for more information.

Bereket Alemayehu is an Ethiopian photo artist, social activist and writer based in Seoul. He’s also the co-founder of Hanokers, a refugee-led social initiative, and a freelance contributor for Pressenza Press Agency.