S. Korea's spy agency denies report about China's alleged proposal for anti-US operations
Summary
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) denied Wednesday that China proposed covert anti-U.S. operations during efforts to secure the release of two informants detained in China early this year. The agency said intelligence cooperation with Washington remains two-way and mutually beneficial, despite concerns following a separate dispute over North Korea intelligence. A South Korean engineer detained in China on espionage charges since December 2023 is suspected of informing the NIS about possible leaks of semiconductor technology. Reported negotiations over a possible swap deal remain at a standstill.
Key Facts
- The Kukmin Daily reported that Washington strongly protested the alleged Chinese proposal, apparently widening a rift in South Korea-U.S. intelligence cooperation.
- Seoul says Unification Minister Chung Dong-young’s reference to North Korea’s Kusong area as a uranium enrichment site relied on open-source information, while the U.S. considers it a disclosure of confidential information.
- A senior U.S. official told Yonhap News Agency last month that Washington expects South Korea to uphold the alliance’s standards, particularly on intelligence and counterintelligence.
- The NIS reportedly considered offering information about an illegal intelligence agent affiliated with a third country, not the United States or Japan, in exchange for the engineer’s release.
South Korea's spy agency has denied a media report that Beijing had proposed covert operations against the United States when the agency sought to secure the release of two informants detained by China early this year.
The Kukmin Daily reported Wednesday that China made the proposal to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) for the anti-U.S. operations, and that Washington strongly protested it, apparently leading to a chasm in the South Korea-U.S. intelligence partnership.
"The NIS has never received any such proposal from the Chinese authorities," it said in a press notice.
The agency also said intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington is proceeding in a "two-way" and "mutually beneficial" manner across various fields, including counterintelligence.
Concerns about bilateral intelligence collaboration have continued following reports earlier this year that the U.S. partially limited Seoul's access to its satellite-based intelligence on North Korea after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young referred to the North's Kusong area as one of the uranium enrichment sites.
Seoul believes that Chung's reference to the Kusong site is based on "open-source" information, while the U.S. side regards it as a disclosure of confidential U.S. information.
Commenting on intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington, a senior U.S. official told Yonhap News Agency last month that the U.S. expects South Korea to "uphold the standards of our decadeslong alliance, in particular concerning matters of intelligence and counterintelligence."
Meanwhile, a South Korean engineer, who previously worked for a Korean firm, has been detained in China for nearly three years following his arrest on espionage charges in December 2023, according to a government source. The person has been suspected of informing the NIS of suspected leaks of South Korean semiconductor technology.
The NIS is believed to have started earnest efforts for the detainee's release after President Lee Jae Myung's administration took office last year.
The agency is said to have even considered negotiating a "swap deal" in the first half of this year, offering information on an illegal intelligence agent, known as a "black" operative, in exchange for its citizen's release. The black operative was reportedly affiliated with a third country, not the U.S. or Japan.
The negotiations remain at a standstill.
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