South Korea's spy agency has denied a media report that Beijing had proposed covert operations against the United States when the agency sought to secure the release of two informants detained by China early this year.

The Kukmin Daily reported Wednesday that China made the proposal to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) for the anti-U.S. operations, and that Washington strongly protested it, apparently leading to a chasm in the South Korea-U.S. intelligence partnership.

"The NIS has never received any such proposal from the Chinese authorities," it said in a press notice.

The agency also said intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington is proceeding in a "two-way" and "mutually beneficial" manner across various fields, including counterintelligence.

Concerns about bilateral intelligence collaboration have continued following reports earlier this year that the U.S. partially limited Seoul's access to its satellite-based intelligence on North Korea after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young referred to the North's Kusong area as one of the uranium enrichment sites.

Seoul believes that Chung's reference to the Kusong site is based on "open-source" information, while the U.S. side regards it as a disclosure of confidential U.S. information.

Commenting on intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington, a senior U.S. official told Yonhap News Agency last month that the U.S. expects South Korea to "uphold the standards of our decadeslong alliance, in particular concerning matters of intelligence and counterintelligence."

Meanwhile, a South Korean engineer, who previously worked for a Korean firm, has been detained in China for nearly three years following his arrest on espionage charges in December 2023, according to a government source. The person has been suspected of informing the NIS of suspected leaks of South Korean semiconductor technology.

The NIS is believed to have started earnest efforts for the detainee's release after President Lee Jae Myung's administration took office last year.

The agency is said to have even considered negotiating a "swap deal" in the first half of this year, offering information on an illegal intelligence agent, known as a "black" operative, in exchange for its citizen's release. The black operative was reportedly affiliated with a third country, not the U.S. or Japan.

The negotiations remain at a standstill.