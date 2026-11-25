President Lee Jae Myung is looking to expand his hands-on approach to governing by chairing a briefing with heads of overseas missions — a move that would put him in charge of diplomatic discussions previously led by the foreign minister.

A former Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi Province governor, Lee has paid close attention to how ministries and other government bodies implement policies at the decision-making level and has taken over some meetings once run by other senior officials.

In February, Lee began presiding over the National Tourism Strategy Council, traditionally chaired by the prime minister.

Two months later, he led the Regulatory Rationalization Committee’s first plenary session after its chairmanship shifted from the prime minister to the president.

Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday that the president may hear directly from ambassadors and other chiefs of overseas missions on key diplomatic issues at a briefing on Dec. 2.

The meeting would be part of a weeklong gathering that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to open on Monday.

About 180 diplomats are expected to attend, including ambassadors to major countries as well as representatives to the United Nations and the OECD.

The envoys will convene as Seoul watches for signs of renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang after last week’s U.S.-China-Russia summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Seoul is also preparing for a series of diplomatic engagements, including the Group of 20 summit in December.

While Cheong Wa Dae has yet to confirm, speculation persists that the meeting may be broadcast live.

If the broadcast goes ahead, the public would be able to watch the president and envoys discuss diplomatic issues live for the first time, in addition to the weekly Cabinet meetings that already air live.

Attention is likely to focus on Kang Kyung-wha, ambassador to the U.S., who told the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee during an October audit that communication with the White House was difficult and that reaching senior officials had been particularly frustrating.

Potential topics include follow-up security consultations, limits on information sharing with Washington, Korean investment in the U.S. and disputes involving Coupang, a U.S.-headquartered e-commerce company whose main market is Korea.

Lee may also ask Ambassador to China Roh Jae-hun and Ambassador to Russia Lee Sek-bae what last week’s U.S.-China-Russia summit could mean for the Korean Peninsula. Ambassador to Japan Lee Hyuk is also expected to attend the gathering.

Meanwhile, the envoys will meet for the first time in two years and seven months.

The foreign ministry’s rules call for an annual meeting. But the gathering, last held in April 2024, was postponed amid the political turmoil that followed then-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration in December 2024 and continued through the presidential election and change of government in June 2025.