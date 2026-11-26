Foreign Minister nominee Lim Woong-soon dismissed concerns about recent friction with Washington, Thursday, saying the alliance is resilient enough to weather any challenge.

"The alliance has evolved over more than 70 years. Given that long history and the values and interests our two countries share, I believe the two can overcome any difficulty," Lim said during a doorstep interview in Seoul. "I don't think the Korea-U.S. alliance is so fragile that any particular issue could shake it."

He also struck a balanced tone on relations with Beijing.

“I believe both our alliance with the U.S. and our relationship with China are important to us. I don't think there is a single country that doesn't matter to South Korea.”

His remarks came amid a strain in Seoul-Washington ties. The U.S. has been limiting intelligence sharing with Seoul, a move that is believed to stem from Washington’s suspicion that Unification Minister Chung Dong-young publicly disclosed intelligence on North Korea that Washington had shared with Seoul. Talks between the allies on building nuclear-powered vessels and on Korea’s investment plans in the U.S. have also stalled.

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday reshuffled key security posts, nominating Lim as foreign minister alongside former presidential secretary Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister and former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as National Intelligence Service director. The appointments were largely seen as an effort to mend ties with Washington.

Lim, a career diplomat, has served as second deputy director of the National Security Office at Cheong Wa Dae since Lee took office in June last year, helping shape key foreign policy and security decisions.

Asked what Lee had told him about his nomination, Lim said the foreign ministry should take the initiative in addressing issues large and small, including the concerns of Koreans living abroad.

“I believe it’s vital to tackle major geopolitical issues, respond proactively to global changes and chart a course for Korea’s future," he said. "As the president has emphasized, the foreign ministry should take efforts to take the proactive initiative in addressing the concerns of our businesses and Koreans living abroad, no matter how small.”

He said he wanted to improve the foreign ministry’s long-standing workplace culture but did not specify what changes he would make.

“Personally, I’d like to review the diplomatic practices and workplace culture that the foreign ministry has developed since the country’s founding to see whether they still meet today’s standards," he said. "Where change is needed, I want to make it more boldly.”