Korea and the United Nations have agreed to establish a joint working group to discuss ways to expand Seoul's contributions to U.N. peacekeeping operations (PKO) following the planned withdrawal of its troops from Lebanon next year, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The agreement was reached during separate meetings in New York on Monday (local time) between Chang Wook-jin, the ministry's coordinator-general for international organizations and global affairs, and Mohamed Khaled Khiari, U.N. assistant secretary-general for the Department of Peace Operations, and Atul Khare, under-secretary-general for the Department of Operational Support, according to the ministry.

The working group will coordinate the safe withdrawal of the Dongmyeong unit from Lebanon and discuss ways to strengthen Korea's contributions to peacekeeping efforts.

The unit is scheduled to withdraw next year following the termination of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon's mandate on Dec. 31 under a U.N. Security Council resolution.

Chang reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to PKO, noting that Korea has dispatched more than 22,000 peacekeepers since 1993, when it first sent the Sangnoksu unit to Somalia.

Khiari highlighted the importance of Korea's contributions in technology and training as U.N. peacekeeping operations face increasingly complex conflicts. He also expressed hope for further deployments of police officers and staff officers.

Khare praised Korea's contributions and expressed hope for continued discussions on ways to support peacekeeping operations and capacity building beyond troop deployments, the ministry said.