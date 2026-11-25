Korea, UN agree to set up working group on peacekeeping contributions
Summary
Korea and the United Nations agreed in New York on Monday to establish a joint working group on peacekeeping contributions after the planned withdrawal of Korean troops from Lebanon next year. The group will coordinate the safe withdrawal of the Dongmyeong unit and discuss ways to strengthen Korea’s contributions to peacekeeping. The unit is scheduled to leave after the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon mandate ends on Dec. 31 under a U.N. Security Council resolution. U.N. officials highlighted Korea’s contributions in technology and training and expressed hope for further support beyond troop deployments.
Key Facts
- Chang Wook-jin met separately with Mohamed Khaled Khiari and Atul Khare in New York on Monday, local time.
- Korea has dispatched more than 22,000 peacekeepers since 1993, when it first sent the Sangnoksu unit to Somalia.
- Khiari said U.N. peacekeeping operations face increasingly complex conflicts and expressed hope for further deployments of police officers and staff officers.
- Khare expressed hope for continued discussions on support for peacekeeping operations and capacity building beyond troop deployments.
Korea and the United Nations have agreed to establish a joint working group to discuss ways to expand Seoul's contributions to U.N. peacekeeping operations (PKO) following the planned withdrawal of its troops from Lebanon next year, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The agreement was reached during separate meetings in New York on Monday (local time) between Chang Wook-jin, the ministry's coordinator-general for international organizations and global affairs, and Mohamed Khaled Khiari, U.N. assistant secretary-general for the Department of Peace Operations, and Atul Khare, under-secretary-general for the Department of Operational Support, according to the ministry.
The working group will coordinate the safe withdrawal of the Dongmyeong unit from Lebanon and discuss ways to strengthen Korea's contributions to peacekeeping efforts.
The unit is scheduled to withdraw next year following the termination of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon's mandate on Dec. 31 under a U.N. Security Council resolution.
Chang reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to PKO, noting that Korea has dispatched more than 22,000 peacekeepers since 1993, when it first sent the Sangnoksu unit to Somalia.
Khiari highlighted the importance of Korea's contributions in technology and training as U.N. peacekeeping operations face increasingly complex conflicts. He also expressed hope for further deployments of police officers and staff officers.
Khare praised Korea's contributions and expressed hope for continued discussions on ways to support peacekeeping operations and capacity building beyond troop deployments, the ministry said.
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