Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, on Wednesday and asked Oman to keep backing the Cheonghae naval unit, which operates in waters off the Gulf state, the ministry said.

Cho thanked Oman, a key port of call for the unit, for helping it run its missions smoothly. Al Busaidi, for his part, vowed to continue that support, according to the ministry.

Earlier in the day, the defense committee of Korea's National Assembly approved a revised motion to extend the unit's operational zone from the Gulf of Aden to the open sea south of Oman. The motion also widens its role in securing safe maritime passage.

Cho stressed that Oman is one of Korea's key energy partners and called on the Gulf country to support Korean businesses working in its renewable energy and energy infrastructure sectors.

Al Busaidi's trip marked the first visit by an Omani foreign minister since July 2000.