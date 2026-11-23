PM Han discusses ways to strengthen energy cooperation with Qatari minister
Summary
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook met Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi in Seoul on Monday to discuss expanding energy cooperation. Han highlighted renewable energy, including solar power, and called for Qatar’s support for South Korean companies’ projects. The two also discussed energy, shipbuilding, construction and increased flight services. In a separate meeting, Han and Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh discussed cooperation in trade, investment, critical minerals, technology and urban development.
Key Facts
- Han expressed hope that Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani would visit South Korea at an appropriate time.
- Han cited liquefied natural gas carrier construction, infrastructure development and plant construction as major projects for which South Korean companies seek Qatar’s support.
- Han asked Mongolia to continue supporting industrial cooperation and Seoul’s bid to establish a Korean cultural center in the country.
- Batmunkh identified cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence as areas where Mongolia wants to expand cooperation with Seoul.
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook held a meeting with Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy.
During the meeting in Seoul, the South Korean prime minister recalled the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and expressed appreciation for Qatar's swift cooperation with South Korea in the energy sector following the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, her office said.
Han also expressed expectations for expanded cooperation with Qatar in the renewable energy sector, including solar energy, while expressing hope that Qatar's emir, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, would visit South Korea at an appropriate time.
She called for Qatar's support for South Korean companies seeking to continue major projects in the country, including the construction of liquefied natural gas carriers, infrastructure development and plant construction.
The Qatari minister recalled the close cooperation with Seoul in the energy, shipbuilding and construction sectors, expressing expectations for expanded cooperation in the energy sector and increased flight services between the two countries.
Han held a separate meeting with Mongolia's Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, calling for Mongolia's continued support for industrial cooperation and Seoul's bid to establish a Korean cultural center in the country.
She also called for stronger mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, critical mineral supply chains and urban development, while the Mongolian minister cited cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence as areas in which Mongolia wants to expand cooperation with Seoul.
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