Prime Minister Han Seong-sook held a meeting with Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy.

During the meeting in Seoul, the South Korean prime minister recalled the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and expressed appreciation for Qatar's swift cooperation with South Korea in the energy sector following the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, her office said.

Han also expressed expectations for expanded cooperation with Qatar in the renewable energy sector, including solar energy, while expressing hope that Qatar's emir, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, would visit South Korea at an appropriate time.

She called for Qatar's support for South Korean companies seeking to continue major projects in the country, including the construction of liquefied natural gas carriers, infrastructure development and plant construction.

The Qatari minister recalled the close cooperation with Seoul in the energy, shipbuilding and construction sectors, expressing expectations for expanded cooperation in the energy sector and increased flight services between the two countries.

Han held a separate meeting with Mongolia's Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, calling for Mongolia's continued support for industrial cooperation and Seoul's bid to establish a Korean cultural center in the country.

She also called for stronger mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, critical mineral supply chains and urban development, while the Mongolian minister cited cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence as areas in which Mongolia wants to expand cooperation with Seoul.