Vice finance ministers and deputy central bankers of Korea, China, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will gather to discuss ways to strengthen regional financial cooperation, Seoul said Tuesday.

The ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting will be held in Kyoto, Japan, on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

During the gathering, participants will assess regional economic trends and policy responses, and how to further develop the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM), a $240 billion currency-swap arrangement established in 2010 as a regional financial safety net.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.