SUWON, Gyeonggi Province — Audiences gasped and applauded as Japanese magician Taiju Fujiyama pulled eggs out of an apparently empty pocket, performing Edo Tezuma, a traditional Japanese form of magic preserved for roughly 300 years.

The performance was part of the 2026 Suwon Japan Week, organized by the Japanese Embassy in Korea to showcase traditional culture and arts. The event began on Friday and runs through Nov. 26 in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, in line with the city’s 2026-2027 Visit Suwon Year.

This year's program features a range of cultural activities, including traditional Japanese clothing experiences and traditional candy-making demonstrations. The Suwon Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition of ukiyo-e, a traditional Japanese woodblock print art form that emerged in the early 18th century, where visitors can view works by Katsushika Hokusai, one of the most celebrated ukiyo-e artists of the late Edo period.

Aiko Hirose, who recently took office as director of the embassy’s public information and cultural center, said Suwon is a fitting host for the event, given its blend of historical heritage and modern industry.

"With Hwaseong Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and its advanced industries, Suwon is a city where tradition and cutting-edge culture coexist. It is particularly meaningful to hold Japan Week in a city like this," Hirose told The Korea Times, Sunday.

Hirose is no stranger to Korea. She previously studied in the country and worked at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul from 1999 to 2003. Returning for her second posting after 23 years, she said she had noticed a significant diversification of cultural interests in both countries.

"When I was here in the early 2000s, people in both countries were just beginning to take an interest in each other's cultures," she said. "Now, many Japanese people, regardless of age, seem to love Korean culture. Likewise, I have noticed that Koreans are interested in a much wider range of Japanese culture — not just manga and animation, but also Japanese food, fashion and literature."

Culture as foundation for stronger ties

People-to-people exchanges between Korea and Japan continue to grow, with mutual visitors traveling between the two countries reaching a record 13.11 million in 2025.

In a Japanese Cabinet Office survey of 1,424 Japanese respondents released Saturday, 61.8 percent said they feel an affinity toward Korea, up 7.1 percentage points from a year earlier. The share who described Korea-Japan relations as good rose 9.7 percentage points to 58.9 percent. Both figures are the highest since the current survey method was introduced in 2020.

Hirose emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in building public trust that can sustain the relationship beyond government-level engagements.

"The leaders of two countries have now met five times, including their recent meeting on the sidelines of the (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit. I think the fact that shuttle diplomacy is taking place so actively is a reflection of how good bilateral relations have become," she said.

But she said maintaining that momentum depends on ordinary people, not just their leaders.

"Ultimately, relations between Korea and Japan are about relationships between people. Continued meetings between the leaders are important, but it is equally important to expand people-to-people ties and broaden the grassroots foundation of exchanges," she said.

She said trust built through culture can support cooperation in the economy, technology and security.

"Although economic and technological cooperation may appear to be separate from cultural diplomacy, I believe the trust built through soft power provides the foundation for and supports broader cooperation," she said.

Acknowledging that historical issues and other differences remain between the neighboring countries, Hirose said cultural exchanges alone cannot resolve every disagreement but can help build the trust needed to navigate them.

"Direct conversations between people, sharing emotions through culture, the arts and sports, are very effective in building trust. As that trust accumulates, it can provide the basis for both countries to engage in dialogue calmly and constructively when difficult issues arise. Ultimately, cultural and people-to-people exchanges can contribute greatly to stabilizing bilateral relations," she added.

While the record number of visitors between the two countries is an important first step, Hirose said exchanges should go further to foster cooperation on shared challenges.

"We need to take one step further by learning more about each other and helping one another address common challenges," she said, pointing to low birthrates, population aging and environmental issues as areas where Korea and Japan could work together.

Taking Japanese culture beyond Seoul

As the embassy's new cultural representative, Hirose hopes to broaden opportunities for Koreans to experience Japanese culture, particularly through grassroots exchanges, youth programs and cultural events outside the capital.

She already has experience in this area. While working in Tokyo, she helped launch the 2005 Korea-Japan Festival in Seoul, an annual event established to mark the 40th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations.

"I think it is very important to support private-sector exchanges at the grassroots level," she said.

She also hopes to expand programs for younger generations, particularly among the growing number of Korean students learning Japanese. The embassy has organized annual Japanese-language theater and debate competitions and is considering adding a Japanese-language singing competition next March.

"We want to encourage students who enjoy Japanese music as well as those studying the language," she said.

Beyond youth programs, Hirose sees the need to expand cultural programs beyond Seoul.

"Compared with Seoul, I feel that people in regional cities have fewer opportunities to experience Japanese culture," she said, expressing hope for more events that would allow residents outside the capital to experience Japanese culture firsthand.

She also wants to introduce more traditional art forms that demonstrate the depth of Japanese culture and the craftsmanship passed down through generations. Citing the Tezuma performance, she noted that the traditional magic has been preserved for roughly 300 years.

"Japan's culture is not just about contemporary animation and films. I want to show that our traditions have been passed down through generations, and that there are people who continue to preserve them even after 200 or 300 years," she said.