The ongoing restrictions on intelligence sharing between South Korea and the United States could spiral into a full-blown security crisis if not resolved quickly and Seoul must strengthen ties with Washington and Tokyo to counter the deepening North Korea-China-Russia axis, the chairman of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee said.

“Korea is currently experiencing dissonance with the U.S. in intelligence cooperation, which could escalate into a grave security crisis if not restored quickly,” Rep. Song Seog-jun of the main opposition People Power Party said during an interview with The Korea Times, Wednesday, noting that South Korea still relies heavily on military intelligence from both the U.S. and Japan.

“We must solidify ties with our traditional allies so that South Korea can effectively leverage the mature and robust national strength it has built,” he said, adding that stronger alliances could compel North Korea, China and Russia to offer concessions.

His remarks came amid lingering friction in Seoul-Washington security and trade ties, ranging from delays in investment negotiations to restrictions on intelligence sharing about North Korea, even as ties among Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow continue to deepen.

Leveraging stronger standing

Song argued that South Korea’s international standing is stronger than ever and that it is time for Seoul to act accordingly.

“During the period when we had lost our national sovereignty, we had no choice but to simply go along with the decisions of major powers, but things are different now,” the lawmaker said.

"Our manufacturing capabilities have grown across the board, from advanced semiconductors to defense production and our shipbuilding technology is world-class. All of this reflects how much stronger we’ve become as a country and how much better equipped we are to respond in a crisis."

He said Seoul's untapped diplomatic potential extends beyond traditional statecraft, citing the Korea International Cooperation Agency's overseas development projects, the legacy of the Saemaul Undong rural development movement and the global popularity of Korean culture as assets that could be marshaled into what he called “Korean power.”

Referencing Seo Hui, a 10th-century civil official who secured territorial concessions from the Khitan empire through negotiation rather than battle, Song said South Korea has a distinctive capacity for cooperation and must channel it into proactive diplomatic leadership.

“South Korea has a distinctive capacity for conciliation — what I call a spirit of mutual prosperity and harmony. Now is the time to channel that strength into proactive, assertive diplomatic leadership, taking the initiative to mediate competing national interests and guide this complex landscape toward a positive outcome,” he said.

He criticized the Lee Jae Myung administration for imposing excessive regulations on businesses, which could undermine diplomatic potential.

“These excessive corporate regulations could weaken companies and ultimately undermine South Korea’s national strength and long-term prospects,” Song said.

Ties with China, Russia

Song described China as an important partner and Russia as a key diplomatic player, urging Seoul to engage both as “an equal and consequential partner” rather than being “passively dragged along.”

“South Korea–China economic ties used to be remarkably strong. As the saying ‘security with the U.S., economy with China’ suggests, China served as our largest export market and a mutually complementary trading partner,” he said.

On Russia, Song said, “While we must be supportive of the Western bloc through South Korea-Ukraine relations, Russia remains a geographically proximate neighbor and a country just as vital to us economically and diplomatically as China — particularly when it comes to energy, transcontinental railways and Arctic shipping routes.”

Inter-Korean engagement

Asked how to improve inter-Korean relations, Song urged patience and consistency.

“It may sound overly idealistic at a moment like this, but we must stay true to fundamentals — engaging North Korea consistently, patiently and unwaveringly while offering a shared vision for the future,” he said, adding the two Koreas have long-standing principles of mutual non-aggression, exchange and trust-building.

He said advances in digital technology now offer new ways to reach the North Korean public directly.

“While outreach to the North once relied mainly on loudspeaker broadcasts and leaflets, advancing digital technologies and modern communications will increasingly allow us to share information about a better future and I believe the North Korean people will awaken,” he said, adding that North Korea cannot remain isolated indefinitely.

“Inter-Korean relations have pivoted sharply from confrontation to dialogue many times before — whether after the 1968 Kim Shin-jo infiltration raid or the 1983 Rangoon bombing, both of which were followed by renewed inter-Korean talks and cooperation.”