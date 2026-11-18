SHENZHEN, China — President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday urged Asia-Pacific economies to make full use of artificial intelligence (AI) to boost industrial competitiveness and spur growth at a CEO summit, held alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Speaking at the APEC CEO Summit, Lee also called for narrowing technology gaps so that developing economies and small businesses can share in the gains, stressing that wider adoption of AI depends on access to advanced semiconductors and reliable energy supplies.

Hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the two-day business forum kicked off on Tuesday and brought together more than 2,000 business and political leaders, with all 21 APEC economies represented.

The agenda covered AI, the digital economy and efforts to establish an Asia-Pacific free trade area.

“Opening markets aims to create new opportunities by bringing together what each economy has to offer,” Lee said. “For those connections to strengthen industrial competitiveness and lead to growth and innovation, we must above all make full use of the AI revolution now before us.”

The president pointed to Korea’s push to integrate AI into manufacturing, saying the country is applying the technology on factory floors to raise productivity and create new industries and markets.

He warned that cooperation confined to economies and companies already leading in AI could deepen economic fragmentation.

“Businesses in developing countries should also be able to use AI to raise productivity, and small companies should be able to turn their ideas into new products and services,” Lee said. “We must go beyond simply narrowing the AI technology gap and enable more countries and companies to become drivers of innovation.”

He cited the APEC AI Initiative adopted at last year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province as a commitment to making the technology’s benefits more widely available.

Korea, the president said, would share what it has learned from applying AI in industry and expand exchanges among companies and skilled workers.

“Even the most advanced AI technology is difficult to put to effective use in industry without advanced semiconductors and a stable supply of energy,” Lee said. “Reliable semiconductor production itself depends on bringing together materials, equipment, technology and skilled workers from several countries.”

He said recent geopolitical crises and resulting disruptions showed how closely the region’s industries depend on one another.

He called for a system to identify supply chain risks early and for joint efforts to secure steady supplies of critical minerals and energy.

The president called expanding trade and investment within APEC the most urgent task for opening up opportunities for businesses.

As protectionism raises barriers, he urged members to start with practical measures that companies could benefit from immediately, taking each economy’s circumstances into account.

APEC’s combined economic output has grown roughly sixfold and its goods trade about tenfold since the forum was launched in 1989, Lee explained

In 2024, its members accounted for about 61 percent of global gross domestic product and 46 percent of world trade.

Lee pointed to Shenzhen’s drones, electric vehicles and factories using AI and robotics as examples of how investment can bring emerging technologies into everyday use.

He credited businesses willing to invest in untested ideas and urged executives to take the lead in turning regional cooperation into new commercial opportunities.