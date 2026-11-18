SHENZHEN, China — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday called on member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to work together to ensure a stable supply of critical minerals and energy amid rising protectionism and global economic uncertainty.

Lee made the call during his address to the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China, citing recent geopolitical crises and the resulting supply chain disruptions across the Asia-Pacific region.

"The international community must work together to establish systems for the early identification of supply chain risks and ensure a stable supply of critical minerals and energy," Lee told the session.

The president cited rising protectionism driving economic fragmentation, geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty, as well as the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology revolution reshaping the industrial landscape, as he called for the development of new growth engines.

"We must ensure that the benefits of the AI revolution translate into innovation for all," he said. "Our most pressing task is expanding trade and investment within the APEC region, thereby creating new growth opportunities for businesses."

The South Korean president also called for the region's joint responses to the AI revolution, saying, "We must go beyond simply narrowing the AI technology gap and enable more economies and businesses to drive innovation."