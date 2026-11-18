SHENZHEN, China — President Lee Jae Myung asked China to play a constructive role on the issues facing the Korean Peninsula during a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday, underscoring that its peace and stability are key to building a more mature partnership between Seoul and Beijing.

In response, Xi voiced support for all efforts to ease tensions on the peninsula, including dialogue between the United States and North Korea, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Their talks on the North Korea issue took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

“Lee stressed that issues concerning the peninsula are of vital interest to South Korea and that his government has actively sought to ease inter-Korean tensions and achieve peaceful coexistence,” National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a written briefing after the summit.

“He asked China to play a constructive role on peninsula issues. And Xi acknowledged Seoul’s efforts and said China would continue to play a constructive role in resolving those issues,” he added.

Wi explained that Xi briefed Lee on recent developments in China-North Korea relations and expressed support for efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, citing dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington as one example.

Lee and Xi’s remarks came as security in Northeast Asia draws renewed attention ahead of the first three-way summit among U.S. President Donald Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the APEC sidelines on Thursday. The North Korea issue is said to be on the agenda for their talks, although neither Seoul nor Pyongyang is part of the meeting.

Trump, who expressed interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his Asia tour, is keeping the door open even though no progress on talks has been reported yet. He said whether Kim comes to Shenzhen is “up to President Xi,” calling on Xi to play a mediator role.

Lee himself also expressed his hope for Xi to play a role in resolving North Korea issues during their earlier summit in January.

During Wednesday's summit, Lee underscored that peace and stability on the peninsula must be ensured, saying it is “for the strategic cooperative partnership between South Korea and China to develop in a mature manner.”

“Peace and stability on the peninsula are in the shared interests of both countries, and I hope we can work together to usher in an era of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.”

Against this backdrop, Xi described South Korea and China as “close, friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners,” saying that despite their different circumstances, “we share the goal of improving the lives of our people.”

It was the third summit between Lee and Xi. They first met on the sidelines of the APEC leaders’ meeting in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in October 2025 and held their second summit in January during Lee’s state visit to Beijing.

35th anniversary of bilateral ties

Looking ahead to the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the two nations concluded negotiations on services and investment under a bilateral free trade agreement, Wi said. Negotiations for the sectors began in 2018 and Seoul and Beijing virtually reached agreements for this summit, with only minor documentation issues remaining.

“The president noted that conclusion would lay the groundwork for more balanced and mutually beneficial economic cooperation,” Wi said.

He added, “The president accordingly proposed working together to help companies from both countries expand into each other’s market.”

Lee also urged South Korea and China to capitalize on next year’s milestone by building on the progress the two leaders have made over the past year.

“I hope we can work together to make this milestone a new driving force for the development of our bilateral ties,” he told Xi.

“As we pledged a year ago, efforts to fully restore South Korea-China relations are now firmly on track, and people are seeing the benefits of stronger ties in their daily lives.”

Lee cited a nearly 50 percent year-on-year increase in bilateral trade in the first half of 2026 and said travel between the two countries was expected to surpass 10 million trips this year for the first time since 2019.

He also called for expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges, citing the possibility of bringing pandas to Korea as a way to foster goodwill.

Xi pointed to the 35th anniversary as an opportunity to put relations on a steadier footing.

“Both sides will use this opportunity to reflect on our experience, plan for the future together and promote the healthy and stable development of China-South Korea relations so that our people can benefit more,” Xi said.

“Although the international situation is changing rapidly, both China and South Korea have benefited from multilateralism and free trade.”

He stressed that China will work with South Korea to strengthen communication and coordination, keep global trade and supply chains stable and running smoothly, and work more closely together to build a system of global governance.