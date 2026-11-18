Japan’s decision to deny entry to former Justice Minister Cho Kuk at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Tuesday has raised questions about whether the move was a straightforward application of immigration law or carried a political dimension linked to his activities concerning the Dokdo islets.

Cho, who currently heads the Innovation Policy Institute — a think tank affiliated with the minor Rebuilding Korea Party (RKP) — had planned a three-day academic visit, including a keynote speech at Meiji Gakuin University and meetings with Japanese experts and Korean students. Instead, he was held at Haneda for five hours before being turned away, with Japanese authorities citing “grounds for denial of landing under Japanese law.”

After returning to Seoul, Cho accused Tokyo of fabricating an “after-the-fact alibi,” noting that many people with pardoned convictions have entered Japan without issue. Asked whether he had applied for a visa in advance, Cho responded, “You know Japan allows visa-free entry” to South Koreans. He said the Japanese government told Seoul’s consul general it had advised the RKP or the Innovation Policy Institute to apply for a visa beforehand, but dismissed this as a post-hoc justification.

A day later, Cho announced plans for a third visit to Dokdo with party members and the public and said the canceled seminar would be rescheduled as a joint event with Japanese academics in Seoul early next year.

Japanese authorities pointed to established procedures.

“The Immigration Services Agency determines whether foreign nationals are permitted to enter Japan in accordance with the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters Wednesday, without commenting on the specifics of Cho’s case.

Under the act, grounds for denial include prison sentences of one year or more, previous deportation orders, public health concerns, involvement in violent subversive activities and the risk of harming Japan’s national interests or public security.

“Anyone with Korean nationality sentenced to one year or more in prison should consult the Japanese Embassy in Korea about whether they can apply for a visa and whether they would be permitted to enter Japan,” a Japan Visa Information Hotline official told The Korea Times, adding that entry may also be denied at a Japanese airport “regardless of nationality.”

Cho most likely falls under the criminal conviction category: in December 2024, the Supreme Court upheld his two-year sentence for admissions fraud involving his children and interference with a presidential office inspection.

Dokdo islet issues

However, speculation persists that his Dokdo-related activities may have factored into the decision. In 2024, while serving as party leader, Cho submitted a bill to designate Oct. 25 as Dokdo Day and make it a national holiday, a move that drew criticism from Japan.

Some politicians backed Cho, saying they had faced similar situations and arguing that Japan’s decision to deny him entry was politically motivated and linked to issues surrounding Dokdo.

“In the past, while preparing to visit Japan at the invitation of its parliament, I was notified by the Japanese side that I would need ‘special permission to land’ to proceed with my scheduled activities because I had visited Dokdo," Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

"Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties who have visited Dokdo received the same notification," he wrote.

Other precedents have reinforced the perception of political motivation. Earlier this year, singer Kim Chang-yeol, a promotional ambassador for the Dokdo advocacy group Dokdosarang, and Park Seok-woon, co-chair of the Korea Alliance for Progressive Movement, were denied entry to Japan ahead of Shimane Prefecture’s Takeshima Day and Korea’s March 1 Independence Movement Day, respectively. Takeshima is the Japanese name for the islets.

RKP Rep. Kim Joon-hyung claimed that Cho was blacklisted by the Japanese government.

“Fundamentally, the current Japanese administration is a far-right government. Cho is on a blacklist because of his visit to Dokdo," Kim said during a radio show Wednesday, adding he thinks several factors probably came together.

Vladimir Tikhonov, a professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo, questioned whether the law was being applied evenly.

“Would (Korea's former Presidents) Lee Myung-bak or Park Geun-hye, who also served time in prison, be denied entry like this if they tried to visit Japan?" he asked. "What about Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong? The true intentions of Japan’s far-right government occasionally surface like this.”