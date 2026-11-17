U.S. President Donald Trump floated the prospect of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his trip to China this week, but experts said talks are unlikely in the near term and warned that any eventual deal with Pyongyang could leave South Korea facing new security risks.

Before departing for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, Trump told reporters, “We may meet with Kim Jong-un also, so that’ll be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot.” Asked about Kim, he added, “He may come; I don’t know. That’s up to (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping).”

On the agenda for a planned three-way summit with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said, “We are going to talk about denuclearization. Tough subject because it is very hard for any of us to say we will get rid of our nukes.”

His remarks came amid growing doubts that a Trump-Kim meeting would take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit. A senior U.S. official reportedly told reporters Sunday, “There are no plans at all for engagement with North Korea.”

A Cheong Wa Dae official also downplayed the prospect of a summit on Thursday, saying, “North Korea is unlikely to attend a multilateral gathering. While it is difficult to be certain, I doubt a Trump-Kim summit will take place.”

South Korean authorities have taken a cautious approach, maintaining that there are no signs of official preparations for a summit while keeping the door open.

The foreign ministry said Tuesday that Seoul and Washington have consistently maintained they are open to dialogue with North Korea and are in close communication, but that “it is difficult to predict whether or when a U.S.-North Korea meeting will take place.”

“Judging by the specific circumstances, the possibility is generally low,” a foreign ministry official said. “However, we cannot rule it out since Trump made such remarks again and we don’t know the background behind them.”

A unification ministry official said there was “no information” on any travel by Kim to China, but noted he could reach the country by air or by crossing the border overland.

“We haven’t ruled out the possibility of Kim visiting China. We should wait and see,” the official said.

Experts said Trump-Kim talks remain possible, though not at APEC, given the lack of signs of working-level exchanges between Pyongyang and Washington.

“I think there is a possibility, but not in the immediate future. A meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit seems particularly unlikely,” said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University, adding that Kim may prefer a bottom-up approach, with working-level negotiations preceding a leaders’ summit, to avoid a repeat of the Hanoi summit in 2019.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies, sees no signs of the preliminary contact and coordination that normally precede a summit with Pyongyang.

“It takes several times more effort to get Kim to make a move and there are no signs of such preparations now,” Lim said.

“From Kim’s perspective, a meeting would be an opportunity to secure major objectives, such as recognition as a nuclear weapons state or an easing of what North Korea calls hostile policies toward it. These are not easy issues.”

He added that Kim currently has nothing to gain from a meeting with Trump.

“There would first need to be back-and-forth exchanges, at least at the working level, to coordinate the agenda," he said. "North Korea is closely coordinating various issues with China and Russia and discussing how to develop those relationships, but it is not doing the same with the U.S."

Risks for Seoul

They also said formal recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state would be difficult for Trump to pursue, but warned that negotiations could still drift in a direction unfavorable to South Korea.

Park noted the issue would be complicated. “Since North Korea refuses to engage in denuclearization talks at all, negotiations could shift toward nuclear arms control, potentially leading to de facto recognition of its nuclear status. But it would be difficult for either the U.S. or China to recognize North Korea as a de facto nuclear weapons state, as doing so would undermine their own nuclear monopoly,” he said.

The greater risk for Seoul, Park said, would be a deal in which Washington eases some sanctions in exchange for a halt to long-range missile development with Pyongyang retaining a short-range arsenal.

“If Trump achieves that, he could declare victory, saying he has made the U.S. mainland safe, and use that narrative for domestic political purposes," Park said. "That would pose a security challenge for South Korea.”

Whang Taehee, a professor of political science and international studies at Yonsei University, also expressed concern.

“Trump acknowledges that North Korea possesses nuclear weapons to ensure the regime’s survival,” he said during a YTN broadcast. "But the problem is that recognizing its nuclear status would undermine the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty regime and shift negotiations toward nuclear arms control, putting South Korea at a significant disadvantage."

However, Lim said the incoming Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress could limit Trump’s room to maneuver.

“Trump cannot do this on his authority alone. Congressional approval is necessary. With the makeup of Congress changing completely on Jan. 3, 2027, there will be very little Trump can do,” Lim said.

Park stressed that Seoul’s best safeguard is closer coordination with Washington.

“Our only option is to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the United States. Whether it is a summit among the U.S., China and Russia or some other arrangement, there is a risk that South Korea could be sidelined,” Park said.

“To avoid that, Seoul and Washington need close communication and cooperation. Relations between the two countries are strained on several fronts at the moment, so it is important to quickly readjust the relationship and get it back on track.”