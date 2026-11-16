Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina has met with a senior U.S. State Department official and discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and broader bilateral economic ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The talks between Kim and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg took place in San Francisco on Monday (local time), according to the ministry.

Kim emphasized South Korea's broad capabilities across the AI value chain and its readiness to work with the United States and other partner countries.

She also explained the objectives of South Korea's AI Basic Act and outlined plans for major projects involving semiconductors, data centers and physical AI, including efforts to match companies for cooperation.

Helberg asked about Seoul's AI policy direction and plans for major projects, and proposed encouraging greater collaboration between companies from the two countries.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in AI and other advanced industries and encourage business collaboration in various areas, including semiconductors, data centers and physical AI, the ministry said.

The officials also discussed ways to promote bilateral trade and investment, as well as deepen cooperation in strategic industries, and agreed to continue consultations on ways to advance bilateral economic cooperation.

Kim called for Washington's support for the successful implementation of South Korea's investment projects in the U.S., announced last month, and stressed the importance of ensuring stable visits by Korean businesspeople to facilitate the investments, calling for working-level discussions on ways to improve investment conditions.

Separately, Kim attended the Pax Silica Retreat in San Francisco on Sunday, where she took part in government-level discussions and public-private exchanges on AI and economic security.

Kim also signed the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, which calls for cooperation to protect sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure and promote super intelligence-led growth.

The retreat brought together representatives from 13 countries and the European Union, while 10 of them signed the San Francisco Declaration, including South Korea, the U.S., Japan, Australia, India and Britain.

Launched in December 2025, Pax Silica is a consultative platform among like-minded countries aimed at promoting cooperation in AI and economic security.



