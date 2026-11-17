MANILA — President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday urged ASEAN Plus Three, a regional cooperation framework comprising the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus Korea, China and Japan, to strengthen its role in tackling shared crises as conflicts and economic shocks increasingly spill across borders.

Speaking at the ASEAN Plus Three summit, held alongside the 2026 ASEAN Summit and related gatherings in Manila, Lee noted that the first gathering of Korean, Chinese and Japanese leaders in the capital of the Philippines in 1999 served as a model for overcoming differences through common economic interests, urging today’s leaders to draw lessons from their predecessors’ decision to open a new chapter of cooperation.

“Today, we face international conditions and an economic environment that are far more complex and uncertain than when ASEAN Plus Three was launched,” Lee said.

“At a time when conflicts and shocks in one region quickly threaten everyone’s daily lives, ASEAN Plus Three, which has demonstrated its strength in every crisis, has an even greater role to play.”

Recalling Manila’s significance for relations among the three Northeast Asian neighbors, Lee highlighted the meeting between then-President Kim Dae-jung, Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi.

“The history of trilateral cooperation among Korea, China and Japan also began here in Manila,” Lee said, adding that the "valuable meeting was recorded as the first step in trilateral cooperation.”

He suggested participating countries draw inspiration from the three leaders’ willingness to pursue mutual benefits despite their differences.

“I believe the pioneering decision of those three leaders, who opened new space for cooperation around shared economic interests despite their many differences, is precisely the example we should follow in this era of overlapping crises,” he said.

Lee devoted particular attention to next year’s 30th anniversary of ASEAN Plus Three, calling for the occasion to mark a new phase of development and set its direction for the decades ahead.

“Beyond celebrating the achievements we have accumulated, we must establish a milestone that will propel us forward into the next 30 years,” he said.

In particular, he noted that Korea has led the East Asia Vision Group (EAVG) twice. The EAVG is a panel of experts tasked with developing recommendations for regional cooperation, helping shape the medium- and long-term direction of ASEAN Plus Three.

“Korea will fulfill its responsibilities and play its part as ASEAN Plus Three charts its course for the next 30 years,” Lee said.

ASEAN Plus Three member states adopted statements on maritime trade and logistics connectivity, as well as strengthening energy and food security resilience amid external shocks and supply chain disruptions.

Later in the day, Lee attended the East Asia Summit, a broader forum for regional security and cooperation bringing together nearly 20 countries, including all ASEAN Plus Three members as well as Australia, India and New Zealand.

His attendance followed Monday’s Korea-ASEAN summit, where he pledged closer cooperation on artificial intelligence and cultural industries, and the Korea-Mekong summit, where he discussed regional development and transnational crime with the five Mekong countries — Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Alongside the multilateral gatherings, Lee held bilateral talks with the leaders of Thailand and the Philippines on Monday and Japan on Tuesday.

Lee’s two-day stay in Manila is part of a four-day trip that will also take him to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Wednesday and Thursday.