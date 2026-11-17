MANILA — President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stressed the importance of strategic communication as major powers are stepping up discussions on peace and stability in Northeast Asia, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

They discussed the regional issues during their bilateral talks in Manila, held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and related gatherings in the Philippines. Their bilateral talks drew attention for their implications for South Korea-Japan ties as well as regional security ahead of a three-way summit among the leaders of the United States, China and Russia slated for Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Shenzhen, China.

Lee and Takaichi also will attend this year’s APEC gathering.

“The two leaders noted the increasingly active discussions among major countries on peace and stability in Northeast Asia amid changes in the international order, and agreed that strategic communication between their two countries is more important than ever,” Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release following the talks.

Adding to the regional diplomatic stakes, Trump again floated the idea of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along with the APEC gathering. Before departing for his Asia tour on Monday, he said that a potential meeting with Kim is up to Xi.

With an energy crisis stemming from the Middle East conflict continuing, Lee and Takaichi agreed that their countries are important partners in supply chains and energy security and pledged to deepen cooperation in those areas.

Tuesday’s summit marked the two leaders’ fourth meeting and their first in about six months.

Lee praised exchanges between the two countries, saying engagement among government officials, lawmakers and the private sector is more active than ever, alongside the leaders’ reciprocal visits.

“South Korea-Japan relations are looking brighter than ever,” Lee said, crediting Takaichi’s efforts as he noted that “public perceptions of each other’s countries have improved considerably, perhaps reaching an all-time high.”

He called for further cooperation that delivers tangible benefits to people in both countries, while also making progress on difficult issues that could constrain bilateral relations.

Lee also accepted Takaichi’s invitation to visit Japan in January next year, which would be their fourth time meeting.

The Japanese prime minister said bilateral relations are “becoming more important as the international situation grows increasingly challenging,” according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee and Takaichi first met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in October 2025.

They followed that initial summit with meetings in their respective hometowns, starting with Takaichi’s hometown of Nara, Japan, in January and Lee’s hometown of Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, in May.

Cheong Wa Dae said the leaders agreed to meet again in Japan for more in-depth discussions during the next round of reciprocal visits.