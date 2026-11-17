Cho Kuk, a former justice minister and lawmaker, was denied entry to Japan Tuesday, with his party demanding an apology from Tokyo and Seoul expressing regret over the incident while requesting an explanation.

Cho, who currently heads the Innovation Policy Institute — a think tank affiliated with the minor Rebuilding Korea Party — had planned a three-day visit to Japan starting Tuesday for academic exchanges, including a keynote speech at a seminar hosted by Meiji Gakuin University and meetings with Japanese experts and Korean students.

Japanese authorities denied him entry at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, citing “grounds for denial of landing under Japanese law,” according to party spokesperson Im Myung-hee.

“This is an unprecedented case of a public figure being denied entry to attend an academic event and deliver a keynote address at the formal invitation of a Japanese university,” Im said in a statement.

“We cannot help but ask whether these provisions are applied equally to everyone seeking entry,” she said, adding the complain lodged by the consul general at the Korean Embassy in Japan was also rejected.

Im said the Japanese authorities interviewed Cho twice, for 50 minutes and 22 minutes, respectively, on matters unrelated to the purpose of his visit.

“They also asked him to sign a waiver of his right to appeal, but Cho refused, saying, ‘I will return to Korea, but whether to appeal is my decision and I cannot waive that right.’”

The party demanded an official apology from Tokyo and called on the Korean government to take action.

“At a time when both governments speak of a ‘future-oriented relationship,’ the Japanese government’s decision to close the door to academic exchanges contradicts its own words,” she said.

As a matter of policy, Japanese authorities do not disclose the reasons for denying entry, according to insiders.

According to Japan's Immigration Services Agency, grounds for denial include public health and hygiene concerns; criminal sentences of one year or more in prison or previous deportation or departure orders; involvement in violent subversive activities; and the risk of harming Japan’s national interests or public security.

Cho most likely falls under the criminal conviction category: in December 2024, the Supreme Court upheld his two-year sentence for admissions fraud involving his children and interference with a presidential office inspection.

There also is speculation that his past legislative activities regarding the Dokdo islets may have been a factor. In 2024, while serving as party leader, he submitted a bill to designate Oct. 25 as Dokdo Day as a national holiday, a move that drew sharp criticism from Japan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had expressed regret over the matter and requested an explanation.

"As soon as the government learned of the situation, it immediately provided consular assistance, expressed regret through diplomatic channels and requested clarification of the precise facts surrounding the actions taken by Japanese immigration authorities," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Japanese government explained that the denial of entry was based on Japan’s Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. The Korean government asked the Japanese government to prevent similar incidents from happening."

An official at the Japanese Embassy in Korea said there was nothing to share at the moment.