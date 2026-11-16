MANILA — Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called for an early trade deal with Korea to unlock the two countries’ growth potential during a bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung in the Philippines, Monday.

The meeting took place in Manila on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an 11-member regional bloc, and related gatherings.

“Thailand hopes to conclude the CEPA negotiations as soon as possible,” Anutin said, referring to a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement under negotiation between the two countries.

The proposed bilateral pact covers goods, services and investment, alongside broader economic cooperation.

Korea and Thailand announced the launch of negotiations in March 2024 and held their first formal round in July that year.

While the agreement has yet to be signed, bilateral trade totaled $14.98 billion in 2025, comprising $8.01 billion in Korean exports and $6.97 billion in imports, according to Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two countries have set a goal of raising annual trade to $30 billion.

Anutin described Thailand’s economic foundations as solid and its government as stable, saying “those conditions offer a timely opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand trade.”

He also sought to reassure Korean nationals and businesses operating in Thailand.

“I would like to reaffirm my commitment to doing my utmost to support Korean nationals and businesses in Thailand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee said it was unfortunate that scheduling constraints had prevented his planned visit to Thailand this year, prompting Anutin to extend a fresh invitation.

“I look forward to visiting soon and holding in-depth discussions on ways to further develop relations between Korea and Thailand,” he said.

Lee later held a separate bilateral summit with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and was also scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday.