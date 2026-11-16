MANILA — President Lee Jae Myung pledged to expand cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an 11-member regional bloc, on artificial intelligence (AI) and cultural industries during the annual Korea-ASEAN summit in the Philippines, Monday.

“Korea will take the lead in ensuring that everyone benefits from advances in AI technology and that the cultural creativity of ASEAN’s young people leads to new opportunities,” Lee said in his keynote speech at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila.

The president proposed the two areas of cooperation as the next steps in advancing his Korea-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) vision, saying the framework unveiled a year earlier is beginning to produce concrete results.

The vision sets out three roles for Korea — a contributor to dreams and hope, a springboard for growth and innovation and a partner for peace and stability.

It accordingly encompasses people-to-people exchanges, economic cooperation and joint responses to security challenges.

“Building on these achievements, I would like to propose two new initiatives: the ASEAN-ROK AI Companionship Initiative and the ASEAN-ROK Cultural and Creative Industries Initiative,” Lee said, using the acronym for Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

Reviewing progress under the CSP vision, the president assessed that it “has already begun to be realized step by step.”

He highlighted efforts to combat transnational crime, strengthen maritime safety and upgrade the Korea-ASEAN free trade agreement (FTA) as examples.

Lee’s proposal last year for closer coordination between Korean police and ASEANAPOL, a regional police cooperation body, has developed into the first Korea-ASEAN police cooperation project.

The initiative provides an additional safety network in a region visited by about 9 million Koreans annually.

The anti-scam project includes working-group meetings, discussions on victim rescue operations, visits to national anti-scam centers and training.

Participants are also discussing a database to strengthen their response to scam-related crimes.

Coast guard cooperation has taken shape through the Korea-ASEAN Maritime Safety Academy, which offers training in maritime law enforcement, search and rescue and pollution response through courses in Korea and participating countries.

“From cyberspace to the seas, Korea and ASEAN will work together to safeguard our peoples’ lives and security,” Lee said.

Turning to trade, he welcomed the start of negotiations to upgrade the Korea-ASEAN FTA.

“By proactively responding to the changing global trade environment, we will work toward achieving $300 billion in annual bilateral trade,” he said.

The first formal negotiating round took place in June, followed by a second in Singapore from September to October. The talks seek to reflect changes in digital trade and supply chains.

The president called for closer solidarity in the face of deepening geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainty, emphasizing ASEAN’s growing importance to regional cooperation.

“The greater the uncertainty in international affairs, the more important ASEAN’s role becomes as the focal point for regional cooperation,” he said.

In that context, Lee reaffirmed Korea’s support for ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the bloc’s long-term blueprint for a people-centered, innovative, dynamic and resilient community.

“It is not simply ASEAN’s goal,” he said. “It is the future Korea wants to build together.”

Later in the day, Lee attended the Korea-Mekong summit, a forum bringing together Korea and five countries along the Mekong River — Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam — to promote regional development and address shared challenges, including transnational crime.

Lee is visiting Manila through Tuesday for ASEAN-related summits as part of a four-day trip that will take him to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, he will attend the ASEAN Plus Three summit, bringing together leaders from ASEAN member countries, Korea, China and Japan, as well as the East Asia Summit, a broader forum for regional security and cooperation.