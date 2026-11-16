Korea's Lee, Japan's Takaichi to hold summit on sidelines of ASEAN gathering
Summary
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are scheduled to meet Tuesday in Manila on the sidelines of this week’s ASEAN summit. Presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan said they will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international security issues. It will be their fourth bilateral summit since Takaichi took office in October last year. The leaders have pursued shuttle diplomacy through reciprocal visits, most recently meeting in May in Andong.
Key Facts
- Lee and Takaichi are set to attend this year’s ASEAN summit in Manila.
- Their first summit took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Gyeongju later in October 2025.
- The leaders have exchanged visits to each other’s countries as part of their shuttle diplomacy.
Korean President Lee Jae Myung will hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of this week's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Lee's spokesperson said Monday.
The two leaders are scheduled to hold talks Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international security issues, according to presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan.
The meeting comes as Lee and Takaichi are set to attend this year's ASEAN summit in Manila.
The upcoming meeting will mark their fourth bilateral summit since the Japanese prime minister took office in October last year.
Since their first summit on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea's southeastern city of Gyeongju later that month, Lee and Takaichi have pursued "shuttle diplomacy," exchanging visits to each other's country.
They last met in May in Andong, Lee's hometown.
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