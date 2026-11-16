Korean President Lee Jae Myung will hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of this week's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Lee's spokesperson said Monday.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold talks Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international security issues, according to presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan.

The meeting comes as Lee and Takaichi are set to attend this year's ASEAN summit in Manila.

The upcoming meeting will mark their fourth bilateral summit since the Japanese prime minister took office in October last year.

Since their first summit on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea's southeastern city of Gyeongju later that month, Lee and Takaichi have pursued "shuttle diplomacy," exchanging visits to each other's country.

They last met in May in Andong, Lee's hometown.