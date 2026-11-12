Korea, France hold joint coordinating committee on nuclear energy in Saclay
Summary
Korea and France began their 27th joint coordinating committee on nuclear energy in Saclay, France, this week, with the two-day meeting ending Friday (local time). The countries discussed cooperation across 21 areas, including nuclear research, safety and industry. They agreed to expand work on next-generation reactors and the nuclear energy supply chain, following memorandums of understanding signed at bilateral summits in April and September.
Key Facts
- The committee has been organized since 1982, after the countries signed a bilateral agreement on the peaceful use of nuclear energy in 1981.
- The meeting took place as Korea and France marked the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.
- The Ministry of Science and ICT said the committee would help strengthen the cooperative framework and advance nuclear cooperation.
Korea and France commenced their 27th joint coordinating committee on nuclear energy in France's southwestern region of Saclay this week and discussed nuclear technology cooperation, Seoul's science ministry said Friday.
The two-day event ending Friday (local time) comes as the two nations mark their 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the Ministry of Science and ICT added.
The event has been organized since 1982, following the signing of a bilateral agreement on the peaceful use of nuclear energy in 1981.
During the meeting, Korea and France discussed 21 areas of technological cooperation in fields such as nuclear energy research, nuclear safety and the nuclear industry.
The two countries agreed to expand cooperation in next-generation nuclear reactors, as well as in the nuclear energy supply chain, following related memorandums of understanding signed during two bilateral summits this year, held in April and September.
"We will use the joint coordinating committee as an opportunity to further strengthen the cooperative framework between the two countries ... to drive new progress in nuclear cooperation," the science ministry was quoted as saying.
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