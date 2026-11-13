Foreign Minister Cho Hyun departed for China on Friday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on bilateral relations and issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, including the possibility of renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

Cho was scheduled to hold talks with Wang later in the day, followed by a dinner hosted by the Chinese foreign minister, according to the foreign ministry.

"We plan to discuss the overall state of bilateral relations, particularly issues that need to be coordinated between the two countries ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit," Cho told reporters at Gimpo International Airport before departing for China.

His visit comes ahead of President Lee Jae Myung's planned trip to China for the APEC summit in Shenzhen from Wednesday to Thursday, and the ministerial meeting was expected to help lay the groundwork for a potential meeting between Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We plan to hold comprehensive discussions with China on these issues, particularly North Korea-related matters, including the possibility of U.S.-North Korea talks," Cho added.

There has been speculation about a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during Trump's trip to Asia, as the U.S. president has expressed interest in resuming dialogue with Pyongyang.

Asked whether he believes China is willing to mediate between Washington and Pyongyang, Cho expressed uncertainty over how actively Beijing might pursue such efforts.

"I don't think there is much chance of China actively inviting (Kim) to the APEC summit for talks, but it is still too early to tell," the minister said.

Wang accompanied Xi during his visit to the U.S. in August. The Chinese foreign minister was also present during Kim's surprise visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong last month. He also met with Kim Song-nam, a senior ruling Workers' Party official, in Beijing last week.

A South Korean presidential official said Thursday that a meeting between Trump and Kim on the sidelines of the APEC summit was unlikely, while noting that it was difficult to predict whether contact between the two leaders might take place before or after the summit.

Friday's talks are also expected to cover pending bilateral issues, including ways to enhance economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, as well as Chinese structures installed in the Yellow Sea.

China's foreign ministry said Thursday that Beijing attaches great importance to Cho's visit and is willing to work with Seoul to implement important agreements reached by the two countries' leaders.

Cho's visit follows an invitation from Wang during their talks in Seoul in August. At the time, the two ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations and Korean Peninsula issues, with Cho calling for Beijing to play a constructive role in bringing North Korea back to dialogue.

Cho plans to return home Saturday after holding a meeting with Korean correspondents in China, officials said.