Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stressed mutual respect and trust as the foundation for bilateral relations during his talks with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, the Korean foreign ministry said.

It was their first meeting since a deepening rift emerged between the two countries over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's September disclosure of the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to South Korea.

The two ministers met Tuesday (local time) on the sidelines of the Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in France.

"Cho stressed that mutual respect, trust and the faithful implementation of agreements between countries are fundamental prerequisites for developing bilateral relations, expressing hope that all pending issues between the two countries will be resolved amicably," the ministry said in a press release.

The remarks are widely seen as a reiteration of Seoul’s demand that Ukraine apologize for the disclosure, which South Korea says the two sides had agreed to keep confidential. The ministry did not say whether the two ministers directly discussed the POW issue.

In response, Sybiha called for continued diplomatic efforts to manage and advance bilateral ties in a stable manner, according to the ministry.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he did not address the dispute directly but signaled a desire to move past it.

"I reaffirmed Ukraine's willingness to develop a dynamic and pragmatic partnership with the ROK (Republic of Korea), based on mutual interests and the shared security threats posed by the DPRK's (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) involvement in Russia's aggression," he wrote.

The ROK is South Korea's official name, while the DPRK represents North Korea.

"I am convinced that further steps lie ahead towards the full normalization of our bilateral relations, and this is the outcome we are working to achieve," Sybiha added.

An official from South Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday that Seoul will continue dialogue with Kyiv while continuing to wait for an apology.

"Following yesterday's talks, South Korea and Ukraine are keeping diplomatic channels open to resolve pending issues smoothly. The ongoing dialogue signals mutual trust between both sides. While South Korea's stance remains unchanged, Seoul expects Ukraine to bring forward a responsible response," the official said.

Asked about the possible return of the recalled South Korean ambassador to Kyiv, the official said there was “nothing definitive to announce at this stage,” adding that any decision would be reviewed in light of progress in bilateral discussions and other factors, with “Kyiv’s response remaining a key variable under consideration.”

The tensions stem from Zelenskyy's announcement during a United Nations General Assembly speech on Sept. 23 that two North Korean POWs had been transferred to South Korea. The North Korean soldiers were captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine in 2025.

Lee expressed disappointment on X the following day, saying Ukraine had breached the agreement to keep the transfer confidential.

Kyiv denied that such an agreement existed, prompting Cheong Wa Dae to demand an explanation and apology on Sept. 27.

After South Korea said it received only what it described as an "insufficient" apology from the Ukrainian side, it recalled its ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chang, and withdrew some embassy personnel from the country in October, citing Kyiv's failure to take steps to resolve the dispute, along with persistent threats of Russian airstrikes.

Despite the tensions, the South Korean government decided to provide $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine from its 2027 budget, which also covers contributions to a NATO trust fund and other programs.

Cho said that South Korea remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine as a responsible member of the international community. He added that Seoul will keep exploring ways to deliver essential humanitarian aid and support Ukraine's reconstruction.