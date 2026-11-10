Nov. 11 holds a special place in Angola’s history. It marks the achievement of freedom, sovereignty and the right of a people to determine their own destiny. On this day in 1975, Angola proclaimed its national independence, bringing an end to a long period of colonial rule and beginning a new chapter in its history as a sovereign nation.

Independence was achieved through years of resistance, sacrifice and struggle by thousands of Angolans who believed in a free and independent country capable of shaping its own future.

Driven by patriotism and a shared aspiration for freedom, men and women contributed to the historic journey that culminated in the proclamation of independence on Nov. 11, 1975, by Angola’s first president, António Agostinho Neto.

The years that followed were profoundly affected by armed conflict, which continued until 2002. The loss of human lives, displacement of communities, destruction of infrastructure and disruption of agricultural production and education left lasting consequences. Reconstruction required not only the rebuilding of roads, schools and hospitals, but also the restoration of trust and the reintegration of communities.

April 4, 2002, marked a decisive turning point. Peace enabled Angola to focus its efforts on national reconciliation and economic and social recovery. The 24 years of peace commemorated in 2026 represent a collective achievement that must be preserved through dialogue, inclusion and respect for the diverse experiences of the past. Understanding this history allows us to recognize both the scale of the progress achieved and the challenges that remain.

From reconstruction to economic transformation

Angola is working to transform infrastructure recovery into productive capacity and employment opportunities. Oil continues to account for a significant share of exports and public revenue, making economic diversification a strategic priority. Agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and services offer opportunities to broaden the economic base and reduce exposure to fluctuations in international markets.

The Lobito Corridor reflects this ambition. Connecting the Atlantic port to the mining regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with prospects for extension to Zambia, strengthens the potential for regional integration. For Angola, the corridor's benefits should extend to agricultural distribution, industrial processing and the growth of local businesses, generating opportunities for communities along its route.

Energy is another essential foundation for development. The Capanda, Cambambe and Laúca hydropower facilities, together with the expansion of solar energy, support the modernization of the sector. The priority is to ensure reliable electricity reaches households and productive enterprises through adequate transmission and distribution networks, effective maintenance and solutions suited to rural areas. Access to energy must drive industrialization and improve essential services.

In health care, investments highlight the social dimension of this transformation. According to figures presented last month by President João Lourenço, a total of 736 health care facilities were built between 2017 and the first quarter of 2026, primarily to provide primary health care services. Their effectiveness depends on the availability of qualified professionals, medicines and equipment, as well as the continuity of medical care.

Education is equally decisive. A debt-for-development conversion operation announced by the World Bank in July is expected to support the construction of 30 secondary schools, benefiting more than 32,000 students. Teacher training, the quality of education and technical skills development among young people are fundamental to turning these investments into employment opportunities.

Despite these advances, challenges remain in reducing poverty, creating employment and ensuring access to essential services. Development must ultimately be measured by improvements in household incomes, the reduction of regional inequalities and the ability to offer better prospects to future generations.

Angola and Korea: partnership for development

Diplomatic relations established in 1992 provide a solid foundation for deepening cooperation between Angola and Korea. Korea's experience in reconstruction, industrialization and technical education offers valuable lessons for partnerships that address Angola's development priorities while strengthening local capabilities.

In a May 19 interview with Yonhap News Agency, Angolan Ambassador to Korea Sianga Abílio outlined concrete opportunities for cooperation. He expressed Angola's willingness to supply crude oil to Korea through the spot market as a complementary response to supply challenges associated with the crisis in the Middle East. He emphasized, however, that such opportunities would depend on available production, existing commitments and logistical capacity, potentially paving the way for a long-term energy partnership.

The ambassador also highlighted the potential of critical minerals and invited Korean companies to participate in the development of the Lobito Corridor, particularly in railway systems, ports, construction, digital infrastructure and industrial equipment. Cooperation in the copper and cobalt value chains could help connect the region's natural resources with Korea's demand for materials used in batteries, electronics and renewable energy technologies, through commercial agreements and industrial processing partnerships.

This vision requires productive investment, technology transfer and vocational training. During the same interview, Ambassador Abílio advocated greater access for African products to the Korean market and the reduction of trade barriers. Recognizing Korea's industrial experience and vocational training systems, he emphasized the importance of cooperation capable of supporting Angola's economic diversification while generating mutual benefits.

The parliamentary approval, in July, of the Framework Agreement on Concessional Financing with Korea for the 2024-28 period further strengthens the conditions for developing projects of common interest. Energy, health care, agriculture and digital transformation are among the areas in which financing and knowledge exchange can contribute to sustainable, long-term results.

Celebrating Nov. 11 means connecting the dignity gained in 1975 with the responsibility of building the future. Angola honors its independence by preserving peace, strengthening institutions and expanding opportunities for its citizens. International cooperation, including its partnership with Korea, forms part of this commitment to translating sovereignty into development and well-being for present and future generations.

This article was provided by the Embassy of Angola to Korea.