Top diplomats of Korea, France discuss ties, Ukraine war

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has met his French counterpart in Paris and discussed bilateral ties and international issues, including the war in Ukraine, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Cho held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday (local time) on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting, according to the ministry.

The two reviewed relations that were elevated to a "strategic partnership" this year, the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and agreed to expand practical and mutually beneficial cooperation in high-tech industries and other areas.

Cho asked France to continue its support for and interest in Korean companies doing business in Europe.

The G7 ministerial meeting, the second this year, is taking place Monday and Tuesday in Marseille, southern France.

It is expected to address key global challenges, including artificial intelligence (AI) and developments in the Middle East, following the G7 leaders' summit in June, according to the ministry.

Also on the margins of the G7 gathering, Cho met bilaterally with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and agreed to further expand cooperation in nuclear energy, cutting-edge technologies and the defense industry, the ministry said.

The two ministers also agreed on the importance of restoring the principle of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that has effectively been choked off amid the ongoing Iran war.

Cho expressed sympathy to Saudi Arabia following recent Houthi militant attacks on the country that caused casualties and damage to civilian and economic infrastructure.

Cho also held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and agreed to continuously expand bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, desalination, artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles and other areas of mutual interest, the ministry said.

The two sides also agreed to ensure the faithful implementation of follow-up measures from last month's summit between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Seoul.

Cho underscored the importance of Cairo addressing difficulties facing Korean enterprises operating in Egypt. Abdelatty, in turn, pledged to explore ways to address those difficulties.



