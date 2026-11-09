The top U.S. envoy to Korea on Monday named alliance modernization, economic ties and regional cooperation as her priorities, saying "trust and communication" are key to achieving them.

U.S. Ambassador Michelle Park Steel made the remarks in a video posted on the embassy's YouTube channel to mark her 100th day in the post.

In the video, Steel said her three priorities are "modernizing our alliance, expanding economic opportunities and working with Korea to address regional challenges."

"None of these things can happen without trust and communication," she said.

Asked what she would tell a young Korean who wonders why the alliance still matters, she said it matters because the two countries "can trust one another when it matters the most."

"For more than 70 years, our alliance has helped deter conflict and defend Korea. That remains essential," she said.

She also stressed the need to cooperate in adapting to challenges, such as cyber threats and the security implications of new technologies.

"The purpose is to protect our people and give the next generation the security to build their future," she said, adding, "As leaders, we owe it to them to follow through on our commitments, handle sensitive conversations responsibly and keep the trust that is the foundation of our alliance."

On Korea's investments in the United States, Steel said it creates jobs and strengthens U.S. industrial capacity while giving Korean companies closer ties with customers and new room to grow.

"It is a win-win for both of our countries," she said.

She cited shipbuilding and batteries as two such areas.

"The U.S. wants to rebuild its shipbuilding capacity and Korean companies have amazing expertise. Working together can strengthen American shipyards and create business opportunities for Korean partners," she said.

On batteries, she noted that LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI have invested in and now manufacture batteries in the U.S.

"Demand for energy storage is creating new opportunities for companies helping power American data centers, while supporting American manufacturing and creating jobs on both sides of the Pacific," she said.

"There will be opportunities for Korean suppliers, engineers and other businesses," she said. "We should explain those connections clearly and be specific about what each investment will deliver and what Korea will gain."