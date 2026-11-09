The Democratic sweep in the U.S. midterm elections has added another Korean American to Congress, but the likely defeat of Republican Rep. Young Kim has raised concern among community leaders that Korea could lose a crucial bipartisan channel in Washington.

Korean American members of Congress have long served as a bridge between Washington and Seoul, representing some 2 million Korean Americans, facilitating diplomatic networking and introducing legislation focused on Korea.

Following the Nov. 3 elections, up to four or five congressional seats are expected to be held by Korean Americans. Democrat Dan Koh won a House seat in Massachusetts, becoming the seventh Korean American elected to Congress, while Democratic Reps. Marilyn Strickland of Washington and Dave Min of California retained their seats. Kim, a three-term incumbent representing California’s 40th District, is falling behind against fellow Republican Ken Calvert, facing potential defeat.

Sunny Park, president of the American Korean Friendship Society and a retired businessman, said Kim’s possible loss would be felt well beyond her district.

“Her defeat would be a loss for Korean Americans, her district and the country. She is a [stateswoman] we admire, with a strong record and an impeccable reputation in Congress — one that future Korean American leaders in Washington can build on,” Park said in an email interview with The Korea Times.

Kim Dong-suk, executive committee chair of the Korean American Grassroots Conference (KAGC), also said the potential loss of her seat could weaken Korea’s bipartisan advocacy in the U.S. and networking within the Republican Party.

“After President Lee Jae Myung took office last year, Rep. Young Kim played a crucial role by introducing him to congressional Republicans and arranging site visits when South Korean companies invested in GOP districts,” Kim told The Korea Times, adding that such support may no longer be available if she loses.

Regardless of political advocacy, both welcomed Koh’s victory as an addition to the roster of Korean American congresspeople.

“Korean Americans are celebrating another seat in Congress with Democrat Dan Koh of Massachusetts winning ... Congressman-elect Dan Koh is someone I — and many others — will be watching closely,” Park said.

“Like Young Kim, Dan has prepared to serve Congress and his district. From my experience with him, I find him charismatic and passionate about American politics.”

Park, a self-described “die-hard” Republican since 1979, said he expects more Korean Americans to enter Congress in the coming years, likely as Democrats, but warned against a one-sided presence.

“Alongside U.S. Senator Andy Kim, Korean Americans are making their mark in American politics,” he said. “I also hope we gain Republican seats. Asian Americans cannot afford to be labeled uniformly Democratic and liberal, especially when the next generation needs to work with conservatives as well.”

With the next Congress potentially including only Democratic lawmakers of Korean descent, Kim Dong-suk urged Seoul to broaden its outreach to navigate a divided U.S. government.

“Under this landscape of divided government in Washington, the Korean government can no longer rely solely on government-to-government diplomacy — it must expand its reach beyond the White House into Congress, and beyond Washington into local regions,” he said.

He also called on Seoul to work more closely with the Korean American community itself, describing the midterms as a starting point for preparing for the next U.S. administration.

“Korea must leverage the collective influence of over 2 million Korean Americans, who have built enough political power a generation after the Los Angeles riots to elect four to five federal lawmakers, to navigate and strengthen U.S.-ROK (Republic of Korea) relations,” Kim said.

“Instead of trying to draw overseas Koreans back to Seoul or focusing on getting them to vote in domestic elections, Korea should empower them where they are and break through legislative barriers directly in Congress.”