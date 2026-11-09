Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with the speaker of the Uzbek Senate on Monday and hailed the special strategic relationship developing between their countries.

During the meeting with Tanzila Narbaeva, chairwoman of the Senate of Uzbekistan, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Lee expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two countries, presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan said.

The Korean president said bilateral ties are being elevated to a special strategic partnership following the state visit in September by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Lee and Mirziyoyev held a summit in Seoul that month and agreed to strengthen cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and human and cultural exchanges.

Recalling the September summit, the Korean president called on Narbaeva to work to secure the Uzbek parliament's support for the implementation of the summit agreements, and the Uzbek Senate speaker pledged to play an active role in promoting bilateral ties, Kim noted.