Belgian Ambassador to Korea Bruno Jans, left, raises a toast with Theodora Gentzis, center, secretary-general of Belgium's foreign affairs ministry, and Lim Sang-woo, Korea's deputy minister for public diplomacy, during a reception marking Belgium's King's Day and the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Korea in Seoul, Thursday. Also commemorating the 75th anniversary of the arrival of Belgian troops during the 1950-53 Korean War, Jans highlighted the shared history, friendship and solidarity that continue to unite the two countries. Expressing gratitude for the service and sacrifice of Belgian troops, Lim said the Korean government would work closely with Belgium to translate the outcomes of the June summit into tangible benefits for the people and businesses of both countries. Korea Times photo by Kim Bo-kyoung